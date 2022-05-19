ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Bozeman Daily Chronicle votes unanimously to form union

By Darrell Ehrlick
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15HcHW_0fj4sb9R00

The logo of the Yellowstone News Guild.

The newsroom employees at the Bozeman Daily Chronicle have voted unanimously to certify the Yellowstone Newspaper Guild. It becomes the second daily newspaper in the state to form a union in the past three years.

Eight out of eight newsroom employees voted in the mail ballot election, which was administered by the National Labor Relations Board through its regional office in Seattle. The ballots were sent on April 25 and counted Tuesday, according to the Yellowstone Newspaper Guild.

The Yellowstone News Guild will join the Denver Newspaper Guild-Communication Workers of America Local 37074.

Staff members at the Daily Chronicle said that two factors played a part in its unionizing efforts, a reduction of hours that originally started with the COVID-19 pandemic, which have never been fully reversed, and the soaring cost of housing in the rapidly growing community.

Seven out of the eight staff members started with the newspaper after 2020, and joined around the time when Adams Publishing Group, the owners of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, cut newsroom hours down to 30 per week. Since then, staff writer Nora Shelly said, the hours have increased to 35 and then again to 37.5 per week. Recently, communication with management indicates that the 37.5-hour work week will become standard.

A recent handout put on newsroom employees’ desks that was unsigned said that Adams intends to continue the practice of reduced hours. Shelly said that while most staff members try to manage hours to the 37.5 workweek, most put in extra time in order to bring news to the readers and community.

Calls to Adams Publishing and emails were not returned to the Daily Montanan.

Other factors leading to the formation of the union include rapidly rising housing prices. While housing prices have soared quickly in many Montana communities, few, if any, have seen the meteoric rise of housing that has been seen in Gallatin County.

Realtor.com pegs Bozeman’s median house price in April 2022 at $849,000 and the median condominium at $515,000.

Shelly said Daily Chronicle staffers are offered as little as $16.50 per hour to start in the newsroom, a starting wage that is often lower than those at fast-food restaurants or even big-box retailers.

Shelly said that reporters were generally happy with the local management, including the editor and publisher, but felt like their concerns were not heard by the out-of-state management at Adams Publishing Group.

“We don’t have any gripes with our editor or publisher,” Shelly said. “But we’re not really heard at the company level.”

She said raises that were given out did not cover the loss of paid hours or even the cost of living increase, meaning most of the employees were falling farther behind than when they began working in Bozeman.

“A responsive company would recognize a cost-of-living adjustment has to be made,” she said.

The union will now sit down with Adams representatives, who Shelly said have committed to bargaining in good faith. No timeline has been set, but she said guild members are reviewing contracts, preparing for the bargaining sessions.

“We love it here, and we’re hoping to negotiate a contract as quickly as we can,” Shelly said. “We want to make it a place we can stay and we want it to be where we can stay as long as we can.”

In a statement by the entire guild, it urges the Minnesota-based company to stop dragging its feet.

“Our guild members cannot wait for corporate delaying tactics,” it said. “Our need for better working conditions is immediate.”

The Billings Gazette newsroom unionized in 2020.

The post Bozeman Daily Chronicle votes unanimously to form union appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Transgender advocates respond to new DPHHS emergency rule on birth certificate changes

Advocates for people who are transgender are pushing back against the state of Montana’s continued effort to prevent transgender Montanans from updating the gender designation on their birth certificates. In conflict with a recent order from a district court, the state health department issued a new rule on Monday that prevents transgender individuals from changing […] The post Transgender advocates respond to new DPHHS emergency rule on birth certificate changes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Board of Regents approves ‘Gianforte Hall’ at Montana State University

Gianforte Hall will be the name of a new computing building at Montana State University in Bozeman with approval this week by the Board of Regents and a $50 million gift from the Gianforte Family Foundation to MSU. “We want to one more time thank the Gianforte Family Foundation for the generosity of this gift […] The post Board of Regents approves ‘Gianforte Hall’ at Montana State University appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Two grizzlies euthanized after frequently seeking food in East Idaho residential neighborhoods

ISLAND PARK — Idaho Fish and Game in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on May 21 euthanized a sow grizzly and a yearling male after they had become food-conditioned and increasingly sought out human food sources. The sow and yearling began frequenting residential neighborhoods where they became habituated to human food sources after receiving multiple food rewards from porches, unsecured garbage cans and vehicles. The sow grizzly...
Daily Montanan

From the ‘Know Nothings’ to the party of ‘We don’t care’

In the 1850s in the United States there was a political party called the “Native American Party.” It started as a secret society which opposed immigration, was xenophobic, racist, and fearful of Catholicism, and had nothing to do with Indigenous people. Their meetings were held in secret, they would answer questions about their proceedings with […] The post From the ‘Know Nothings’ to the party of ‘We don’t care’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Government
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana Jewish community races against clock to save oldest synagogue in the state

With less than six weeks left before a purchase deadline, the Montana Jewish Project is putting out an urgent call for support as it raises money to buy back the state’s oldest synagogue and establish the first Jewish community center in the Rocky Mountain West. The fund-raising campaign seeks to raise $925,000 to purchase the […] The post Montana Jewish community races against clock to save oldest synagogue in the state appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HELENA, MT
Daily Montanan

State decides not to contest judge’s decision on campus politicking and complex recusal rules

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office let the Lewis and Clark District Court know that it would not appeal Judge Mike Menahan’s ruling that a bill that was heavily changed in the waning moments of the 2021 Legislature violated the state’s constitution. That means the bulk of Senate Bill 319 has been struck down permanently. […] The post State decides not to contest judge’s decision on campus politicking and complex recusal rules appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HELENA, MT
Daily Montanan

Montanifornia or Calitana?

Recently, two wealthy Californians who moved to the Bozeman area decided that Montana should import California’s problems without bringing any of its great features. CA-121 is a proposed Constitutional Amendment that is modeled on California’s Prop 13, which has been a disaster for California. It benefits rich property owners at the expense of everyone else. […] The post Montanifornia or Calitana? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Daily Newspaper#Housing Prices#The Daily Chronicle#Adams Publishing Group#Unsigned
XL Country 100.7

Really? Montana’s Most Historic Fast Food Joint Is Surprising

This argument could be one of the biggest debates we've ever had. The topic is near and dear to many Montanans throughout the state. Lovefood published a list of The Most Historic Fast Food Join in Every State, and for Montana, it's a surprising choice. The parameters for the list were established as a fast-food restaurant that has been in constant business since they opened and had to be over forty years old. Here in Montana, we have so many restaurants of that caliber, that's a tough choice to pick one.
MONTANA STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Boaters Beware While Launching at the Buffalo Bill Reservoir

Boaters planning an excursion at the Buffalo Bill Reservoir will launch and load at “your own risk,” as low water levels have fully exposed the Lake Shore Dock. As temperatures stay consistently warm, many boaters are looking forward to a water excursion on the Buffalo Bill Reservoir. And while nothing’s stopping boating, getting their boats in and out of the water will require more finesse and attentiveness.
PARK COUNTY, WY
Daily Montanan

Sweeping tombs ceremony honors Butte’s rich Chinese heritage

In the far southwest corner of Mount Moriah Cemetery — even farther away than the space reserved for babies and infants — sit around 30 headstones. Many look more like a trail marker than the wider counterparts that span for acres in one of Montana’s largest cemeteries. A few have a date, mostly from the […] The post Sweeping tombs ceremony honors Butte’s rich Chinese heritage appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BUTTE, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Laurel Outlook

City pool won’t be open this summer season

With the heat wave in Laurel this week, many folks saw the sparkling water in the city pool as an invitation. It wasn’t. Utility Plant Supervisor Nathan Herman was just testing the pump, he said Tuesday during a tour of the swimming facility. “I filled the pool and we lost five inches of water right away.”
LAUREL, MT
Daily Montanan

Fire is a bipartisan problem, it should involve a bipartisan solution

Fire season has already started in the southwest, as Arizona and New Mexico suffer from wildfires magnified by climate disruption, a lack of forest thinning and planned burning. In Montana, we’re in our spring burning season as landowners both public and private burn piles of slash and conduct broadcast burns to prepare for our own […] The post Fire is a bipartisan problem, it should involve a bipartisan solution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ROSEBUD COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Lawmakers call for meeting with Gianforte’s office and prison leadership to discuss problems

Legislators on the Law and Justice Interim Committee have requested to meet with the governor’s office and the Department of Corrections to discuss chronic staffing and morale issues at the Montana State Prison. While issues at the prison have been long documented, problems hit a new threshold two weeks ago when the DOC had to […] The post Lawmakers call for meeting with Gianforte’s office and prison leadership to discuss problems appeared first on Daily Montanan.
DEER LODGE, MT
Daily Montanan

‘Parent rights’ candidates lose school board races, union ‘aggressive’ in wins

Jim Riley’s phone rang around 6 a.m. the day after most of the school board candidates he’d supported lost their bids to be public school trustees. Riley, co-founder of an organization “seeking to ensure a constitutional future,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen was on the phone. She apologized for the early call, he […] The post ‘Parent rights’ candidates lose school board races, union ‘aggressive’ in wins appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Last week’s quake was the biggest in Yellowstone National Park in five years

Last week, Yellowstone National Park experienced its largest earthquake in nearly five years, with a magnitude 4.2 earthquake happening about 23 miles northeast of the East Entrance to the park. The earthquake happened in an area known for earthquakes, scientists said. The University of Utah seismograph stations reported the earthquake at 7:32 a.m., on May […] The post Last week’s quake was the biggest in Yellowstone National Park in five years appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy