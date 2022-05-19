ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kathleen Kennedy Reveals The Lesson Learned In Her ‘Star Wars’ Filmmaking Experiences

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F6WVu_0fj4sS9m00

Click here to read the full article.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has been around Hollywood a long time. But she’s still learning. Speaking to Vanity Fair’s Anthony Breznican , she admitted that the 2018 Solo film, about the younger years of the swashbuckling space cowboy Han Solo, taught her a lesson: don’t recast a core role. Kennedy took over Lucasfilm in 2012 with a goal to inject new energy into the
Star Wars franchise. Solo was one such attempt, with Alden Ehrenreich in the iconic Han Solo role pioneered by Harrison Ford. The film made less at the box office than any other live-action Star Wars movie. “There should be moments along the way when you learn things,” says Kennedy. “Now it does seem so abundantly clear that we can’t do that.” The success of the slate of Star Wars television series may make it easier to break new ground, as new stars and storylines are introduced.

“I hesitate to use the word trilogies anymore, because Star Wars is much more about persistent storytelling,” Kennedy says.

As for the film side of that, “We have a road map,” Kennedy says.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Cannes Review: Léa Mysius’ Directors’ Fortnight Film ‘The Five Devils’

Click here to read the full article. Director Léa Mysius expertly crafts a queer, witchy movie in her Directors’ Fortnight debut film The Five Devils (Les Cinq Diables), which received a five-minute standing ovation at the screening I attended. Mysius takes concepts like identity, sexuality and mysticism and creates an intricate genre film that’s part time travel, part drama, and all heart.  Vickey (Sally Dramé) is a mixed-race child growing up in a small town in France, and she has a special gift: she can reproduce any scent from anything and anyone anywhere. She keeps the scents bottled for reference. Her...
NFL
Deadline

Benjamin Cleary’s ‘Glimpse’, ‘Alex Honnold: The Soloist VR’ Take Top Honors At Cannes XR Program

Click here to read the full article. Glimpse, an interactive animated film from Swan Song writer-director Benjamin Cleary and Michael O’Connor and featuring the voices of Taron Egerton and Lucy Boynton, and a VR project following Alex Hannold, the subject of the Oscar-winning climbing documentary Free Solo, have won the prizes of the Cannes XR program that is part of Cannes’ Marché du Film. Glimpse, which won the VeeR Future Award – Best VR Interactive Experience, follows a heartbroken panda named Herbie (Egerton) who examines the memories of his relationship after recently breaking up with his deer girlfriend Rice (Boynton). The...
NFL
Deadline

‘Succession’s’ Jeremy Strong, In Cannes For ‘Armageddon Time’, Reveals He’s Ready To Go On Stage In London

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Strong (Succession) has revealed to Deadline at the Cannes Film Festival that he’s determined to build time into his schedule so that he can perform on the London stage. “I missed an opportunity to do The Shining for Ivo van Hove, and so next time I have to be ready,” he declared. Deadline broke the story in March that Ben Stiller (Night At The Museum) is in negotiations with Belgian director van Hove and producers Sonia Friedman (‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’) and Colin Callender (Wolf Hall) to star in the adaption of Stephen...
NFL
Deadline

SonyLIV Orders ‘Scam 1992’ Sequel ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’; Applause Entertainment Casts Gagan Dev Riar As Counterfit Papers King

Click here to read the full article. Indian streamer SonyLIV and Applause Entertainment are returning to the underworld of fraud. The pair are working on Scam 2003: The Telgi Story and cast Gagan Dev Riar to play the lead. The second season of the franchise is a follow up to the lauded Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, which transported star Pratik Gandhi — who is set to star at Mahatma Gandhi in an upcoming Applause-produced drama series — into the Indian A-list. Scam 2003 will see veteran theater artist Dev Riar play Abdul Karim Telgi, a fruit seller who built a criminal...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Bob Iger
Person
Jon Watts
Person
Kathleen Kennedy
Person
Alden Ehrenreich
Person
Mark Hamill
Deadline

Woody Harrelson On How He Differs From His ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ Character: “I’m Not A Marxist, I’m An Anarchist”; Actor Reteaming With Ruben Östlund For Next Pic – Cannes

Click here to read the full article. Rolling applause, and lots of it, greeted Ruben Östlund and the cast of Triangle Of Sadness as they entered the Cannes press conference this morning. Call it cathartic for a global audience that’s been mired too long by Covid, inflation, and the dreariness of the Ukraine war. Cannes is notorious for its somber, three year hour movies. However, Triangle of Sadness in its Farrelly Brothers-esque vomit and poop antics, provided a reason for the press corps here to laugh, and, boy, are they responding to it after last night’s crowd gave the pic one of...
NFL
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#The Lesson#Lesson Learned#Vanity Fair#Han Solo#Deadline Disney
Deadline

19 Children & 2 Adults Shot Dead At Texas Elementary School, Officials Say – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with amended toll: Nineteen second- to fourth-grade students and at least two adults, one of whom was a teacher, were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school west of San Antonio today, the Associated Press reported late tonight. The outlet also reported that federal law enforcement officials expect the death toll to rise. There are unconfirmed reports of multiple injuries. Texas School Shooting Prompts Online Outrage, Calls To Action By Hollywood & Media Figures Gov. Greg Abbott had said earlier that 14 children and one teacher were killed in the shooting at Robb...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
Deadline

Barack Obama On Texas School Shooting: “Our Country Is Paralyzed”

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Among the chorus of well-known voices in media, politics and showbusiness expressing outrage at today’s school massacre was former President Barack Obama. In a long string of thoughts posted to Twitter, Obama said he and wife Michelle were angry for the families of the victims. The former First Lady later retweeted his post. “Nearly ten years after Sandy Hook — and ten days after Buffalo — our country is paralyzed,” he wrote, “not by fear, but by a gun lobby and a political party that have shown no willingness to act in any way...
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

84K+
Followers
30K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy