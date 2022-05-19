ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannes: Is the Film Industry Really Ready to Embrace NFTs?

By Scott Roxborough
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago

At the turn of the millennium, Cannes was taken over by the dot-coms. A fresh generation of technology start-ups descended on the Croisette, plastering the hotel fronts with banners and billboards and promising to revolutionize the film business thanks to this new-fangled technology called the internet. A year later, those banners were gone. The tech bubble had burst.

For Cannes 2022 , replace dot-coms with crypto technology and the internet with the blockchain. Crypto and NFT -sponsored panels, parties and events are everywhere on the Croisette this year. Even the lead sponsorship of Cannes’ May 26 amfAR Gala comes from cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX. The tech start-ups crowding into Cannes this year have new buzzwords — “NFT,” “metaverse,” “Web 3.0” — but their promise to revolutionize and democratize the movie business sounds eerily familiar.

“It does remind me a lot of the internet bubble days, which I was very close to and had a front row seat to,” says Mark Kimsey of Electromagnetic Productions, a film and TV production studio that has made NFTs and blockchain technology a core part of its business model. “There were a lot of companies just doing the gold rush thing, with companies whose valuations made literally no sense [and] a whole sort of ecosystem of bad actors. But the technology lived on, and the companies that used it wisely and judiciously added to their customer base and added value to their companies.”

If anything, the technology involved in this new wave is more poorly understood than the internet was back in 2000. At the base of it all is the blockchain, a computer protocol that can be used to create a decentralized digital database. The blockchain is the digital ledger used to verify transactions made for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin and is the underlying code for non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, which can (roughly) be understood as legal deeds for digital goods or services. So you can buy an NFT giving you ownership of a limited edition of Sylvester Stallone-created digital artwork or an NFT that gives you exclusive access to Kevin Smith’s upcoming comedy-horror anthology Kilroy Was Here .

Blockchain and NFT technology can be used to build full digital ecosystems, including decentralized autonomous organizations, or DAOs, where all decisions — the greenlighting of a film project, say, or cast approval for key talent — are voted on by the users/owners of the organization, which is then carried out automatically via digital “smart contracts” without the need for human intervention.

If that last paragraph left your head spinning, you’re not alone. The technology is complicated, and the hyperbolic nature of some of the crypto-industry’s boosterism  — remember those cringe-worthy Super Bowl ads? — could lead you to conclude this is all just one big con. Certainly, the crypto industry is having a bad couple of weeks as the value of several digital currencies, including Bitcoin, has slumped, and the share price of cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase Global nosedived, wiping out billions in market capitalization.

But even within the independent film industry — a business infamous for attracting hustlers of all shades — there are plenty of serious players getting serious about crypto.

Earlier this year, Steven Soderbergh’s production company Extension 765 signed up to support Decentralized Pictures (DCP), a blockchain-powered filmmaker platform founded by Roman Coppola, Leo Matchett and American Zoetrope’s Michael Musante, pledging $300,000 in finishing funds for fiction features or shorts projects pitched on DCP’s platform. Ahead of Cannes, DCP announced a new partnership with the Gotham Film & Media Institute that will provide a $50,000 award in the form of finishing funds for selected documentaries. DCP, which is a non-profit, claims the use of blockchain technology makes everything on its platform — from submitting projects to community voting to data insights on audience response — decentralized, democratic and transparent.

“Our mandate is to focus on supporting filmmakers from underprivileged and underrepresented backgrounds, to give them access to an industry which from the outside can be very daunting and difficult to understand,” says Matchett.

London-based film financier Goldfinch, which has backed projects like 2019 animated feature Bombay Rose and last year’s Twist, starring Lena Headey and Michael Caine, earlier this year launched FF3, a crypto crowdfunding platform for indie filmmakers that kicked off with The Dead of Winter , a horror-thriller project from Stephen Graves billed as a classic ghost story set against the homelessness crisis.

“At the moment we are just scratching the surface with the potential of this technology,” says Goldfinch COO Phil McKenzie. “Web 3.0 — using cryptocurrencies, the blockchain and smart contracts — can solve a lot of challenges that we face as filmmakers, as financiers, as distributors and as sales agents. It could change how we fund content, how we release it, how we make it.”

Using NFTs to crowdfund, by offering exclusive digital artwork or other crypto assets connected to an indie project, could be “substantially more effective” than traditional crowdfunding via sites like Kickstarter, McKenzie argues, because an NFT is a “true asset with real ownership” that gives fans a real stake. Using blockchain technology and smart contracts throughout the production and distribution process could allow companies to easily and transparently trace how funds move in and out of a project, “something the traditional film industry really struggles with.”

Some of the more ambitious crypto entertainment projects that go beyond supplementing financing or improving transparency include a DAO launched by crypto film company Film.io, which will let fans and creators invest in and help greenlight projects while earning Fan Tokens, the digital currency used on the decentralized platform, through their participation.

“This isn’t just about crowdfunding,” says Film.io co-creator Chris J. Davis. “It’s about providing our creators with a full-service kind of application to take them through every aspect of making a movie [and] connecting up with like-minded individuals who might have complementary skill sets. So if you need a lookbook or a poster, there will be people who are already part of our community who can do that and are looking for projects they can invest their time, energy and talent in.”

The complicated legality around film financing  — which is strictly regulated in many countries, including the U.S. — may scupper many, even most, of the crypto-backed projects being pitched in Cannes this year. The still-nascent NFT entertainment business has yet to deliver a success story to prove its case that this new technology can be truly revolutionary.

“At the moment people are rightfully skeptical, it is very much ‘buyer beware’,” says Peter Csathy, chairman of CreaTV Media and a prolific commentator on the digital media industry. “People should be very cautious. Be afraid, be very afraid. But just because you’re afraid doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t start experimenting. … There’s going to be a lot of crap out there, a lot of people just trying to do money grabs. But ultimately, you will get some real success stories. Because this technology, the tech that underlies this, that’s real.”

Doubters should also remember that in 2002, amid the wreckage of all those Cannes dot-com failures, another company went public, betting the internet would revolutionize the entertainment industry. Its name? Netflix.

Country
China
The Hollywood Reporter

What Snap’s Revenue Warning May Mean for Media Companies and Advertising

With Snap surprising Wall Street with a second-quarter revenue warning on Monday, noting that “the macroeconomic environment has deteriorated further and faster than anticipated” since its last earnings update, some media analysts are assessing the potential advertising impact on other sector players. Wells Fargo’s Steven Cahall in a Tuesday report offered up “helpful quick data points as investors look to react to a fast-changing environment.” He started by summarizing “what we learned in the 2020 ad recession,” explaining: “During the early days of COVID-19, digital ad spend snapped (no pun intended) down quickest, with local TV and radio following shortly after....
MARKETS
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes Fashion Flashback: Kristen Stewart’s Veteran Stylist Revisits Her Best Chanel Looks

Stylist Tara Swennen has one mission when collaborating with longtime client Kristen Stewart: “Make sure she’s comfortable and feels authentically herself.” The two have put that aesthetic on display during the Cannes Film Festival for years now by turning out a slew of chic ensembles almost unanimously in Chanel, the luxury house for which Stewart has been a beloved muse and ambassador. Ahead of her anticipated return to the Palais this year (for David Cronenberg’s body horror film Crimes of the Future and Olivier Assayas’ TV series Irma Vep), THR caught up with Swennen to get the scoop behind some of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew McConaughey Urges Action in Wake of Texas School Shooting: “We Must Do Better”

Matthew McConaughey took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to address the mass shooting that occurred earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School in the actor’s hometown of Uvalde, Texas. The tragedy has left at least 19 children and two adults dead and is considered the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.More from The Hollywood ReporterBono on Role as Reclusive Rock Star Lion in 'Sing 2' and New U2 Original Track "Your Song Saved My Life"Matthew McConaughey Decides Not to Run for Texas GovernorMatthew McConaughey Named Philanthropist of the Year: "I Want This to Be a Legacy" “Once again,...
UVALDE, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Launches Electrifying New Trailer

Chris Hemsworth recently promised fans that the new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder “is gonna blow your mind,” and now they can judge for themselves, with the new look debuting during Monday’s NBA playoff game on ABC. Within an hour of dropping, the trailer had more than two million views on the Marvel Entertainment YouTube page alone.More from The Hollywood Reporter'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Trailer Smashes 78M Views in 24 HoursFantastic Four: A Complicated Cinematic Flashback -- And Why Fans Are Elated for Group's Future Following 'Doctor Strange 2'The Likely Explanation for 'Doctor Strange 2' PG-13 Rating Amid Content Debate Marvel...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office Milestone: ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Soars Past $800M Globally

Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has raced past the $800 million mark at the global box office in a notable feat. The Marvel and Disney tentpole finished Sunday with $803.2 million in worldwide ticket sales to rank as the No. 2 Hollywood film of the pandemic era behind Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.89 billion) after passing up James Bond pic No Time to Die ($774.2 million) and The Batman ($768.5 million). The only other film to cross $700 million globally during the COVID era has been F9: The Fast Saga, although that film was released earlier in...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Early Memorial Day Weekend Sales to Shop Online Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. You don’t have to wait until Memorial Day to take advantage of stellar sales. Although the holiday officially takes place on Monday, May 30, retailers are already rolling out deals on everything from mattresses and home goods to past-season luxury designer pieces that are still very much wearable through summer and beyond.More from The Hollywood ReporterYouTube CEO Says Platform Preparing for Abortion MisinformationJen Psaki Joining MSNBC This Fall, Developing Streaming Show'Better Call Saul' Writer-Director on the Midseason Finale's...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Funny Pages’: Film Review | Cannes 2022

The cinematic equivalent of a dark, morbidly hilarious graphic novel, Funny Pages, which premieres in the Directors’ Fortnight in Cannes, marks a fresh and uncompromising feature debut for The Squid and the Whale star turned director Owen Kline. Produced by A24 and the Safdie brothers, this New Jersey-set coming-of-age comedy very much bears the mark of the latter’s grungy, bitterly funny films, with a cast of freakish side characters and unforgettable faces that you rarely see on the big screen. But it also channels the work of artists like Robert Crumb, Daniel Clowes and Peter Bagge, chronicling the real-life foibles of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The War in Ukraine Presents a Tale of Two Cannes

Brasserie Le Casanova, a restaurant steps from the Palais in Cannes, was brimming with an international crowd settling in for their dinners Wednesday night when a thunderous roar sounded over the Croisette. The ground began to shake and the sky filled with orange smoke. Many diners gasped and some — including industry visitors from Ukraine — ducked under their tables. A few in the rattled crowd thought they were being bombed or subjected to a terrorist attack. But in fact the roar was from French fighter jets flying over the nearby Top Gun: Maverick premiere, promoting the Tom Cruise film to...
EUROPE
The Hollywood Reporter

