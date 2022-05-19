ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Ashanti Gives Us Hair Envy On Instagram

By Sharde Gillam
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=247lYm_0fj4mpuH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Deeav_0fj4mpuH00

Source: Epsilon / Getty

Ashanti took to Instagram to give us hair envy and we’re loving her latest look!

Taking to the platform, the beauty shared photos of her gorgeous look from her performance at the Lovers and Friends festival held in Las Vegas over the weekend and her look was everything! The songstress took to the stage rocking a black and yellow Fendi bodysuit with a matching jacket that featured gold chains designed throughout. She paired the look with black over the knee leather boots and wore an abundance of gold jewelry to set her entire look off. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a high, afro-like pony tail with swooped edges.

“Ready.” the beauty simply captioned the IG post as she showed off her look. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti)

Of course, many of Ashanti’s millions of Instagram followers were loving the look as much as we were and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval.  “Legendary doings ,” one fan wrote while others simply left heart eye and fire emojis underneath the photo set.

What do you think about Ashanti’s look?

DON’T MISS…

Ashanti Is A Golden Goddess In This Metallic Gold Pantsuit By Alexander McQueen

Ashanti Slays In An All-White Pantsuit To Accept Her Star On The ‘Hollywood Walk Of Fame’

Ashanti Shows Off Her Killer Curves While Turning Up On Vacation In The Bahamas

Ashanti On Receiving The Lady of Soul Award, Vibrating Higher And Staying Positive

The post Ashanti Gives Us Hair Envy On Instagram appeared first on HelloBeautiful .

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Diddy's 3 Teen Daughters Confirmed Star Power Runs in the Family With These Glamorous BBMAs Looks

Click here to read the full article. The Las Vegas Strip was the place to be on Sunday night where the 2022 Billboard Music Awards brought music’s A-listers together. Sean “Diddy” Combs was the show’s host and executive producer, but it was his three daughters Chance Combs, 16, and 15-year-old twins, D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs, who had everyone talking. The trio is becoming red-carpet pros lately having been featured in Vanity Fair last year and walking the Dolce & Gabbana show. Chance sported a black mini dress with feathers at the neckline and around the hem. She paired the look with black-and-white...
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Rihanna: 1st Photos Of The Singer Out & About 6 Days After Giving Birth

Rihanna dressed down in an oversized sweatshirt and black sweatpants for her first outing since giving birth on May 13. In photos, seen below, Ri is seen heading into the back seat of a black SUV in Los Angeles on May 19, just six days after she welcomed her baby boy. She was spotted with a bodyguard in the pics, with her little one, as well as partner, A$AP Rocky, nowhere in sight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashanti
Hello Magazine

Marc Anthony shares crushing health news in emotional video: 'It hurts'

Marc Anthony has been inundated with supportive messages from his fans around the world following a devastating diagnosis this week. The award-winning singer was forced to postpone his concert in Panama last week after suffering a painful injury backstage just before he was due to perform. Marc has since taken...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Envy#Gold Jewelry#Afro#Ig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Hair Care
POPSUGAR

Michael B. Jordan Gushes Over Lori Harvey's Met Gala Appearance

Lori Harvey stunned at the Met Gala on Monday, and it's clear that her boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan, is well aware of that fact. Following Harvey's appearance at the event, the "Black Panther" star posted a photo of Harvey on the red carpet on his Instagram Story. "Probably my fav pic," he wrote beneath the image. "The composition says so much. Birds eye view of a moment you've dreamed about for so long finally manifested & you didn't disappoint! Way to shine babygirl. I love you."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg shares emotional tribute to co-stars as her break from The View comes to an end

Whoopi Goldberg is finally making her way back to the table on The View after several months of on and off breaks. The star first stepped away from the talk show earlier this year following her problematic comments about the Holocaust, and though she returned after a two week suspension, she left once more for the month of April as she worked on a new project.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Hart & Wife Eniko Are Seen Enjoying Lunch On Venice Getaway: Rare Photos

Kevin Hart, 42, is enjoying a trip to Venice, Italy, with wife Eniko Parrish, 37 — and his cell phone! The Fatherhood actor was seen enjoying the sunshine in the romantic city with his love on May 13, walking casually and dining outdoors. In both cases, both parties appeared to be enjoying both each other, and their phones. In the photos, Kevin rocked a white long-sleeved Gucci hoodie with a zip front, matching sneakers, and blue jeans. Eniko wore a full, peach-colored bodysuit with a simple pattern, open-toed heels, and understated jewelry. She also carried a classic black handbag. The couple both finished their looks with the ultimate Venice accessory — sunglasses!
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Ne-Yo And Crystal Smith Renew Their Vows With A Lavish Ceremony In Las Vegas!

Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith renewed their vows on Sunday, April 24th, in a lavish ceremony held on a rooftop at Resorts World in Vegas. The lovely couple called the event The Smith's Red Affair, with the venue decorated with thousands of red roses and the groomsmen donning red tuxedos. Ne-Yo and Crystal shared heartfelt videos on Instagram, honoring one another before the ceremony.
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Danny Bonaduce's Sister Says They Are 'Not Being Coy' by Calling His Illness a 'Mystery'

Danny Bonaduce is working on figuring out the cause of a new, unknown health ailment, and it truly is a "mystery," his sister, Celia, said Sunday. Two days earlier, the Partridge Family alum, 62, announced that he's taking a temporary leave from his radio show The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show on Seattle's KZOK while seeking a diagnosis for a mystery illness. Alongside a photo of himself using a cane, Danny said that he'll "share more when I know more."
SEATTLE, WA
In Style

The Met Unveiled a Virtual Marble Statue of Pregnant Rihanna

There was a collective sigh when everyone realized that Rihanna wouldn't be attending the 2022 Met Gala. Being very pregnant and probably days away from birth does not lend itself to traveling cross country to make a show-stopping entrance, like she has done throughout the entirety of her pregnancy. But even though she wasn't actually there wearing papal couture or a Guo Pei masterpiece, Ri make an appearance in the Metropolitan Museum of Art's galleries when Vogue unveiled a virtual marble statue of the superstar.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy