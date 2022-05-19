Palestine ends year, awards students

During the CUSD 3 Board of Education meeting, the following students were recognized by Jessica Sisil, CUSD Superintendent, for outstanding character at Palestine Grade School: Chance Guyer, Chase Provines, Hope Turner, Emmett Rich and Charlotte Walker.

Chance Guyer, Chase Provines, Hope Turner, Emmett Rich and Charlotte Walker were recognized during the meeting for the outstanding character at Palestine Grade School.

The students received their award and had their photo taken with Jessica Sisil, CUSD 3 superintendent.

Some students from the fifth grade class presented their historical projects during the meeting. The projects were on the history of Palestine and featured the website they designed as part of it. The students who presented the board with their projects were Analeigh Rich, Chance Guyer and Trace Sisil.

The board approved the hire of Shara Keen and Rosemary Parsons. Both teachers are already employed by the district but will become Learning Behavior Specialist 1 teachers/facilitators.

“Palestine has had a district goal to ‘Grow Their Own’ and take pride in advocating for staff to further their education and dive into the profession we offer,” Sisil said.

“As part of a long term solution, we are proud of these two individuals for their hard work and dedication while working for our district and take pride in hiring our own for these types of positions,” she said. “This is a big deal for a place like our small town USA.”

Upcoming events at the schools include: Thursday, May 19, the Care Camp will hold Family Night from 3:30-4:30 p.m. as well as a Crawford County Health Department shot clinic day and a Booster Club meeting at 6:30 p.m.

On Friday, May 20, Pre-K and Kindergarten will have their final day of school this year. The Kindergarten class will have a promotion ceremony at 1:30 p.m.

With the first field trip to Neil Pit being postponed due to rain, the second grade class will make the trip on Monday, May 23.

May 23-24, the district will hold Pre-K and Kindergarten screenings.

A blood drive will begin at 12:30 p.m. and last until 6 p.m. at Palestine High School on May 25.

On May 31, students will return after the Memorial Day holiday weekend and will begin the first day of finals as well as the AR “Kids Rule the School” day.

June 1 will be the final day for students to attend class as well as the second day of finals.

A teacher’s institute will take place on June 2.

STEAM camp for grades 1-7 will take place from June 6-10.

Pre-K through first grade will hold Wrap Up camp the same week.

In regular business the membership renewal for IASB was approved as well as the COOP Crawford Memorial Hospital Athletic Training Services Agreement.

Sharon Schackmann was approved for maternity leave at the start of the 2022-23 school year and Pam McCord was hired as summer custodial employment.

The board approved the resignation of the fifth and sixth grade basketball coach, Tarryn Monti.

Monti was recently hired as the junior high girls basketball coach.

Megan Burton also resigned from the junior high girls basketball assistant coach position.

All items voted on during the meeting were approved with a 5-0 vote. Board members Jeff Besing and Tyler Inboden were absent from the meeting.