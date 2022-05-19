ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

ETCA brought their 2022 football combine to Tyler on Wednesday

By Garrett Sanders
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 6 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas Coaches Association brought their football combine to Tyler on Wednesday evening, providing an opportunity for area athletes to not only be seen by college scouts but to understand what will be expected when they take part in other combines down the road.

More than 300 Pineywoods football players made their way to Tyler Legacy High School, putting in work on the practice field as well as in the new indoor facility.

High school coaches from across the area volunteered their time to lead these athletes through drills, as scouts from schools such as SFA, ETBU, Lamar, and many more looked on.

This was an event that was organized a few years back by Longview head coach John King and now Gilmer tight ends and fullbacks coach Kerry Lane, who say they have been blown away by the response over the years, and has become an example, of East Texas looking out for East Texas.

