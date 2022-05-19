ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon Dioxide Leak Evacuates Lehigh Valley Target: Report

By Nicole Acosta
 6 days ago
A Lehigh Valley Target store was evacuated after gas leaked from a drink-dispensing tank used in the Starbucks section of the store, LehighValleyLive reports.

The carbon dioxide fumes were first reported around 4:35 p.m., prompting fire officials to evacuate the Airport Center Road store, which reopened a little more than an hour later, the outlet says.

Four employees who complained of dizziness were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, according to the news outlet.

Han-Le-Co Fire Company officials did not immediately return a call from Daily Voice Wednesday evening.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

