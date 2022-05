Media Contact: Laura Hall, 517-290-3779, DIFS-press@michigan.gov. Consumer Hotline: 877-999-6442, Michigan.gov/DIFScomplaints. (LANSING, MICH) Following the tornado in Gaylord, the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) and the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) are urging Michiganders to protect themselves from criminals that may attempt to take advantage of those impacted by a natural disaster. After a storm, unscrupulous purported adjusters, contractors, and other solicitors often go door-to-door to fraudulently offer services, such as debris cleanup or building repairs, that will not be completed, or may be completed with shoddy materials or workmanship. These scams can ultimately cost victims thousands of dollars.

