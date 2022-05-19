UDC’s Graduating Class of 2022 Garners Praise for Overcoming Multiple Challenges
Hundreds of graduates of the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) received their degrees and praise for their perseverance on May 14 after having endured unprecedented obstacles due to the coronavirus pandemic along with the more common challenges which students, regardless of age, race or gender, face.
