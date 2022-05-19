ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UDC’s Graduating Class of 2022 Garners Praise for Overcoming Multiple Challenges

By James Wright Jr.
 3 days ago
Hundreds of graduates of the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) received their degrees and praise for their perseverance on May 14 after having endured unprecedented obstacles due to the coronavirus pandemic along with the more common challenges which students, regardless of age, race or gender, face.

