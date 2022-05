Welcome to this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home that feels like a wooded sanctuary yet is perfectly situated between Madison Park and downtown Seattle. The main floor offers an open floor plan, kitchen, outdoor access, hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, large windows, and a half bath. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms including a primary ensuite bedroom with a cathedral ceiling and French doors to a Juliet balcony. Also, upstairs is a second full bath, a linen closet, a laundry area, and a hallway with vaulted ceilings. The private rear garden offers terraced decks surrounded by beautiful trees—perfect for entertaining!

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO