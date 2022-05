Gas prices rose 5 cents locally and 7 cents per gallon nationally and the record-setting pace has no end in sight. According to Monday’s AAA weekly report, the national average for a gallon of gas has not fallen for nearly a month and gas prices have either remained flat or risen every day since April 24 with new daily records since May 10. That was the day gas eclipsed the previous record high of $4.33, set earlier this year on March 11. The national average for a gallon of gasoline is now $4.59 and all 50 states are above $4 per gallon.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO