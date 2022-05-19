Hermitage Artist Retreat Announces New Programs in June

A vibrant Master Gardener Volunteer community in our area is excited to welcome new members to its ranks. A fresh class of graduates from UF/IFAS Extension offices in Manatee and Sarasota counties graduated on May 20 after 12 weeks of intense training. This combined “Class of 2022,” with more than 30 members, participated in both online and in-person classes focused on everything from plant identification and pathology to botany, soils, entomology, and more. The Master Gardener Volunteer program, launched in Florida in 1979 and administered by the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS), offers a route for individuals interested in gardening, landscaping and community service to help Extension agents deliver outreach, education and projects. Participants receive extensive, university-designed training on a range of locally focused issues, including sustainable growing, Florida-Friendly Landscaping™, and leadership skills. They then provide myriad volunteer services, from working with homeowners on irrigation and landscape issues to dispensing plant and pest advice. Through the years, some 5,000 Floridians have joined the ranks of Master Gardener Volunteer. To stay active in the program, members annually must contribute hours of volunteer service and receive continued training. Residents interested in joining the Master Gardener Volunteer program should contact the local county Extension office to request more information. In Sarasota County, call 941-861-5000 or email sarasota@ifas.ufl.edu. In Manatee County, call 941-722-4524 or email manatee@ifas.ufl.edu.

