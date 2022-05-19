ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Hermitage Artist Retreat Announces New Programs in June

By Barbie Heit. Barbie@srqme.com
srqmagazine.com
 6 days ago

The Hermitage Artist Retreat announces new community programs in June with Hermitage Fellows spanning music, visual art, and theater. These newly added programs are presented at outdoor venues throughout Sarasota County as part of the Hermitage’s partnerships with local organizations, including Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, the Van Wezel...

www.srqmagazine.com

srqmagazine.com

Bijou Garden CafÃ© Announces New Broadway Brunch Series

Bijou Garden Café, an iconic downtown restaurant offering fine dining with an intimate and inviting ambiance in the heart of Sarasota’s theatre and arts district since 1986, has announced a new series of recurring monthly events called Bijou’s Broadway Brunch. Bijou’s Broadway Brunch will debut with Broadway Brunch with Beneva on Sunday, June 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The brunch will star popular drag performer Berry Ayers as Beneva Fruitville singing song selections from Broadway, cabaret and movies, accompanying herself at the piano. Ayers has performed on numerous Sarasota stages and has a professional stage career including Off-Broadway, national tours and regional theater credits throughout the country. Guests will be able to order from a special menu prepared by co-owner and executive chef Christopher Covelli and his culinary team. The menu will feature freshly baked quiche, eggs Benedict, salads and lunch fare.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Master Gardener Volunteer Community Grows in Sarasota, Manatee Counties

A vibrant Master Gardener Volunteer community in our area is excited to welcome new members to its ranks. A fresh class of graduates from UF/IFAS Extension offices in Manatee and Sarasota counties graduated on May 20 after 12 weeks of intense training. This combined “Class of 2022,” with more than 30 members, participated in both online and in-person classes focused on everything from plant identification and pathology to botany, soils, entomology, and more. The Master Gardener Volunteer program, launched in Florida in 1979 and administered by the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS), offers a route for individuals interested in gardening, landscaping and community service to help Extension agents deliver outreach, education and projects. Participants receive extensive, university-designed training on a range of locally focused issues, including sustainable growing, Florida-Friendly Landscaping™, and leadership skills. They then provide myriad volunteer services, from working with homeowners on irrigation and landscape issues to dispensing plant and pest advice. Through the years, some 5,000 Floridians have joined the ranks of Master Gardener Volunteer. To stay active in the program, members annually must contribute hours of volunteer service and receive continued training. Residents interested in joining the Master Gardener Volunteer program should contact the local county Extension office to request more information. In Sarasota County, call 941-861-5000 or email sarasota@ifas.ufl.edu. In Manatee County, call 941-722-4524 or email manatee@ifas.ufl.edu.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

SRQ DAILY May 24, 2022

"Beneva is the perfect person to kick off this Broadway Brunch series. June is Pride Month and we want to celebrate our vibrant LGBTQ+ community." - Sharon Carole, co-owner of Bijou Garden CafÃ©. [The Dish] Bust Your Belly with Gary’s Burger at the Rusty Bucket. Happy 20th...
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Small But Mighty Transition Sarasota Rescues 39,000 Pounds Of Produce For Those In Need

Transition Sarasota volunteers with the Suncoast Gleaning Project harvest excess or unwanted produce from local farms for distribution to those in need. During the week of May 16, 2022 this small but mighty group rescued over 39,000 pounds of fresh produce to donate to The Food Bank of Manatee, One More Child, and smaller local organizations supporting those in need. That is 39,000 pounds of produce that was eaten and not left to rot in the field or added to landfill. Leaving a trail of veggies, watermelon, and goodwill throughout Sarasota and Manatee Counties, some of the produce was delivered by car to elementary food pantries, a youth shelter, a church food pantry, Unique Unity, and more. We look forward to harvesting more produce later this year during the winter growing season. As the importance of taking care of our environment is now critical, projects such as Transition Sarasota’s Suncoast Gleaning Project will continue to make a difference for community resiliency and sustainability.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Great Resignation Reaches Sarasota Region

A new survey from WalletHub shows Florida has the second highest resignation rates of every state in the union. Has the “Great Resignation” struck the greater Sarasota area? Business leaders say it has, and that companies will have to grow increasingly nimble to deal with the change. “The...
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Bust Your Belly with Gary's Burger at the Rusty Bucket

Happy 20th birthday to the Rusty Bucket! What better way is there to celebrate than with a scrumptious stack like the Gary's Belly Buster burger?. Until May 29 at the Sarasota locale, diners are savoring this limited-time milestone special—with its over-easy egg, American cheese, mayonnaise, relish, pickles, lettuce, onions and tomatoes on a sesame seed bun.
SARASOTA, FL

