ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics Lab 112: How can Boston respond to getting smacked by the Miami Heat in Game 2?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u40tI_0fj44eyP00
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Boston Celtics started their Eastern Conference finals series against the Miami Heat with an excellent first half, only to get punched hard in the mouth during the third quarter by the Heat’s increased physicality.

The team crumpled like a wet cardboard box until it found its legs too late in the fourth quarter to mount a successful comeback. As a result, the Celtics squandered an opportunity to steal a win on the road while Miami point guard Kyle Lowry was unavailable.

What can the Celtics do in Game 2 to adjust, if anything? How is the health of Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Robert Williams III? Could a COVID-19 outbreak do more damage to the team’s roster at the worst possible time?

In this episode of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast, hosts Cameron Tabatabaie and Justin Quinn try to predict what might be coming in this series in terms of both health and potential adjustments.

Powered by RedCircle

The Celtics get a shot at redemption on Thursday with a potential return to action for Smart to boot — but does this team have enough to win in Miami? Listen to hear our perspective on what we expect to see.

Powered by RedCircle

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

B/R mock trade has Sixers moving Matisse Thybulle to Thunder in a deal

The Philadelphia 76ers must continue retooling the roster around Joel Embiid and James Harden following yet another Eastern Conference semifinals exit. One issue that has to be fixed is wing depth. Philadelphia will be without Danny Green for a good portion, if not all, of the 2022-23 season after he tore his ACL and LCL in the Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat. They will have to replace him in some way, shape or form.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Lab 114: Are there any adjustments left? Exploring the Boston-Miami Heat East finals with Kyle Russell

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat appear to be trading haymakers in their Eastern Conference finals series as each team adjusts to how the other played in the game prior, and bodies are turning up with the sort of damage one might expect in a match between two heavyweights, both teams looking at playing Game 5 without key players being available.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Steph Curry drills signature no-look triple from corner in Game 3 vs. Mavs

The no-look turnaround 3-pointer has quickly turned into a trademark moment for Steph Curry. On Sunday night in Dallas, Curry pulled out his signature jumper in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the Mavericks. With the Mavericks on a run in the second quarter, Curry pulled the trigger on a catch-and-shoot jumper from the corner with Spencer Dinwiddie closing in his face.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Miami, FL
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot hints at who he wants to play in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

We already know a few opponents on the 2022-23 UNC basketball schedule as the Tar Heels are set to run it back with four of their five starters from a year ago returning. The excitement going into the season is at an all-time high and rightfully so. The Tar Heels will be one of the title favorites when the season opens up and a big reason why is the return of senior forward Armando Bacot. Bacot put together his best season in college a year ago and is one of the best players returning in the country. As his busy offseason continues...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

G.G. Jackson is hoping to recruit this five-star prospect to UNC

With two five-star recruits already committed in G.G. Jackson and Simeon Wilcher, the UNC basketball program is off to a hot start in the 2023 cycle. But Hubert Davis and his staff aren’t done yet adding to what will be a very important class. And they have their eyes on another five-star prospect. Matas Buzelis is the top target left on UNC’s board for the 2023 class and while his recruitment has been silent of late, Jackson is trying to do his part in convincing him to join the Tar Heels’ class. Jackson told Jacob Turner of Tar Heels Illustrated that he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star OT Chase Bisontis names top 5 schools

Chase Bisontis, a four-star offensive tackle prospect out of New Jersey’s Don Bosco Preparatory High School, has named his top five schools. Bisontis is rated the No. 5 offensive tackle, the No. 1 recruit in New Jersey and the No. 58 prospect overall in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Horford
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Marcus Smart
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston's Jayson Tatum elected to 2021-22 All-NBA First Team

Per the NBA, Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum can now add a novel honor to his legacy after having been elected to the very first First Team of his career. The St. Louis native finished with 390 total points from 49 First-Team votes (5 points each), 47 Second-Team votes (3 points), and 4 Third Team votes (1 point) for the lowest total points of any of his other four First Team peers.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Al Michaels to call NFL playoff game for NBC

You can check out any time but you can never leave as the song goes by the The Eagles and for Al Michaels it seems. The venerable voice of Sunday Night Football on NBC, who left the network to call Amazon Prime Thursday Night games with Kirk Herbstreit, will give it one more go … at least.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardboard Box#The Boston Celtics#Eastern Conference#Celtics Lab#Celtics Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News and Notes: Cowboys swing-tackle shuffle, Gifford's time to shine, fans named among worst in sports

They say the backup quarterback is the most popular guy on any team. But in Dallas, the backup offensive tackle is always right at the top of everybody’s mind, too. With the injuries that have beset the Cowboys line in recent years, the club will look carefully at who fills the all-important swing role in 2022. Thankfully, they have several options.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reggie Bullock helps Mavs fight off elimination

The Dallas Mavericks fought off elimination on Tuesday night, saving their season and forcing a Game 5 in San Francisco later in the week. While Luka Doncic led the way in the 119-109 win with 30 points, former UNC basketball standout Reggie Bullock played a big part as well. Bullock finished the game with 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting, making all six of his shots from the three-point line. After a bad showing in Game 3, which was Bullock’s worst game as a pro scoring 0 points on 0-of-10 shooting, he answered the call in Game 4 to help keep the season...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

113K+
Followers
158K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy