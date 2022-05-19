Phyllis Oden-Jones, Democrat, State House District 55

Political experience: First run for office but previously worked for the congressional office in the 7th Congressional District. Professional experience: Staff attorney of the Legal Aid Society of Birmingham; staff attorney, YWCA of Central Alabama; staff attorney, Rocky Mountain Children’s Law Center; attorney, Parker Law Firm LLC; regional outreach director, U.S. House of Representatives 7th District; attorney, Kerri Page Parker, attorney at law; attorney, C. Thompson & Associates. Member or former member of Alabama, Magic City, Birmingham, Colorado bar associations. Alabama Lawyers Association, northern district representative, 2000, member 2005. Legal Aid Society, board of directors, 2002-2004.
