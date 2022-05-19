ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phyllis Oden-Jones, Democrat, State House District 55

By Virginia MacDonald
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Political experience: Fairfield City Council member. Professional experience: Birmingham Police Department for 30 years as officer, supervisor of patrol, supervisor of detectives. Civic experience: Fair Oaks Community, active member;...

Community Policy