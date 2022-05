PUKALANI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nanea Ah You, 18, has been named Kamehameha Schools Maui’s salutatorian this year. The honor is just one of her many accomplishments so far. Ah You wants to be a filmmaker when she grows up. She has been fascinated with visual storytelling for as long as she can remember. “I always had my hands on a camera since I was really young,” said Nanea.

