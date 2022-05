In modern cars the one thing I hate is the lack of a manual handbrake. If I had a penny for the number of times I’ve reached down to grab a lever in a moment when I really needed it, I’d be rich... I’ve now learned to check before going full send. In rallying, it’s actually a safety blanket too, by giving it a tiny yank in high-speed corners you can kick the rear out and get an extra bit of rotation if you’re coming in hot with a few too many mph.

