Former Jags receiver Josh Hammond claimed off waivers by Eagles

The process to find a new team wasn’t all that hard for former Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Josh Hammond, who the team waived on Monday after adding some tryout receivers from last weekend’s rookie minicamp. On Tuesday, it was announced that the Philadelphia Eagles claimed him off the waiver wire.

Hammond joined the Jags as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Florida in 2020 and was a practice squad player throughout most of his time on the team. During Week 15 (vs. the New York Jets) and 17 (vs. the Indianapolis Colts) of last season, he was activated to the active roster and saw 15 snaps on the field (13 on offense and two on special teams). However, he didn’t register a catch in the process.

Hammond joins the Eagles as they are in Phase 2 of their offseason workout program. That gives him plenty of time to establish himself and aim for a roster or practice squad spot.