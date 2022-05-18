ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Former Jags receiver Josh Hammond claimed off waivers by Eagles

By James Johnson
 6 days ago
The process to find a new team wasn’t all that hard for former Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Josh Hammond, who the team waived on Monday after adding some tryout receivers from last weekend’s rookie minicamp. On Tuesday, it was announced that the Philadelphia Eagles claimed him off the waiver wire.

Hammond joined the Jags as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Florida in 2020 and was a practice squad player throughout most of his time on the team. During Week 15 (vs. the New York Jets) and 17 (vs. the Indianapolis Colts) of last season, he was activated to the active roster and saw 15 snaps on the field (13 on offense and two on special teams). However, he didn’t register a catch in the process.

Hammond joins the Eagles as they are in Phase 2 of their offseason workout program. That gives him plenty of time to establish himself and aim for a roster or practice squad spot.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andy Reid on what the Eagles have at QB in Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has his fans around the league and one of the best evaluators just gave the Eagles quarterback a major co-sign heading into his third season. During a sitdown with the guys from Sports Take Live, the Chiefs head ball coach told Derrick Gunn, Barrett Brooks, and Rob Elliss that Hurts sincerely “wants to do well, he’s a hard worker and wants to be great.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles awarded three international markets; First NFL team to enter Africa

The Eagles are among the gold standards in the NFL and on Tuesday, they were rewarded for constant innovation and out-of-the-box thinking. The NFL announced today that four new International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) have been approved with the Philadelphia Eagles granted access to Australia, New Zealand, and Ghana – the first NFL club to enter a market in Africa.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

8 takeaways from Eagles' DC Jonathan Gannon's offseason press conference

The Eagles greatly retooled their defense this spring, adding several dynamic playmakers to Jonathan Gannon’s ever-evolving defensive scheme. Fresh off of interviewing for head coaching jobs across the league, Gannon is back for his second season as defensive coordinator and he’ll look to add more pressure and disguised schemes to a defense that was among the best down the stretch in 2021.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
