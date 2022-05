ROCHESTER, Minn. – Winter may be gone for the year but it’s not forgotten with the unveiling of the “Thrive Outside” Winter Activity Trailer. A ribbon-cutting for the trailer was held Saturday at Rochester Community and Technical College. Members of Leadership Greater Rochester (LGR) gathered with Mayor Kim Norton and project sponsors to celebrate the creation of a trailer containing an array of winter equipment, including sleds, snowshoes, broomball sets, and a portable fire pit.

