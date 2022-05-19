Texas 6, L.A. Angels 5

Noah Syndergaard allowed one run over eight strong innings of four-hit ball in his longest appearance since returning from elbow surgery, and Jared Walsh homered in the Los Angeles Angels' 5-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.Luis Rengifo and Tyler Wade had RBI singles during a four-run fourth inning for the Angels, who have won three straight following a four-game skid that began with three losses in Texas last week.Syndergaard (4-2) rebounded impressively from a poor outing at Texas last week by retiring the first 13 Rangers he faced at Angel Stadium. He shut out the Rangers until...
Click here to read the full article. “As you are all aware, there was another mass shooting today, this time in my hometown of Uvalde, Texas,” McConaughey wrote.
The Oscar winner spent the first 12 years of his life in Uvalde, which is about 80 miles west of San Antonio and where today 19 students and 2 adults were massacred in a school shooting.
In his missive tonight, McConaughey asked Americans to find common ground, to “renegotiate our wants from our needs.”
“This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know...
Matthew McConaughey took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to address the mass shooting that occurred earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School in the actor’s hometown of Uvalde, Texas.
The tragedy has left at least 19 children and two adults dead and is considered the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.More from The Hollywood ReporterBono on Role as Reclusive Rock Star Lion in 'Sing 2' and New U2 Original Track "Your Song Saved My Life"Matthew McConaughey Decides Not to Run for Texas GovernorMatthew McConaughey Named Philanthropist of the Year: "I Want This to Be a Legacy"
“Once again,...
Comments / 0