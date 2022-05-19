WATCH - New details in Colorado Springs murder case

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in El Paso County are hoping for help from the public with locating a missing teenager. The sheriff’s office shared a photo of 16-year-old Hailey Sullivan Tuesday at about 2:45 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, Hailey is considered a runaway. She was last seen along Main Street in the Security-Widefield area. The time she was last seen was not provided.

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO