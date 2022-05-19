ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

WATCH - New details in Colorado Springs murder case

KKTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) KKTV 11 News at 10 (Recurring) KKTV 11...

www.kktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

MISSING: Teen last seen in El Paso County southeast of Colorado Springs on Tuesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in El Paso County are hoping for help from the public with locating a missing teenager. The sheriff’s office shared a photo of 16-year-old Hailey Sullivan Tuesday at about 2:45 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, Hailey is considered a runaway. She was last seen along Main Street in the Security-Widefield area. The time she was last seen was not provided.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man arrested for manslaughter following reported apartment shooting in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man allegedly involved in the apartment shooting in southeast Colorado Springs. Sunday, uniformed officers were dispatched to an apartment located at 3040 Mallard Dr. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, police found a woman inside the apartment with an apparent The post Man arrested for manslaughter following reported apartment shooting in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police asks for community’s help in suspicious death investigation in East Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a suspicious death in East Pueblo. Police are asking for the community's help for more information regarding the incident. Monday, Pueblo police were dispatched to the 1500 block of N. Lacrosse Ave. where they found a dead body, just after 4:15 p.m. Detectives from the Pueblo police The post Police asks for community’s help in suspicious death investigation in East Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
KXRM

May 23 Fugitive Finder: The Pikes Peak Most Wanted

PIKES PEAK REGION — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives below: If you have information regarding the above fugitives or any serious crime, call CRIME STOPPERS at 634-STOP (634-7867) in Colorado Springs or 542-STOP (542-7867) in Pueblo. You are not required to give your name, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Semi truck stranded on railroad tracks in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The intersection of South Royer St. and East Las Vegas St. is back open to traffic following reports of a stranded semi truck on the railroad tracks in southeast Colorado Springs. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a high-centered semi truck trapped on the railroad tracks. The The post Semi truck stranded on railroad tracks in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Law enforcement chase ends in shooting outside Denver

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is in critical condition following a chaotic car chase outside Denver early Tuesday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says officers were forced to shoot the suspect after he ditched his vehicle along I-70. The ensuing investigation shut down all eastbound lanes at Airpark Road for much of the morning commute, finally reopening around 7:30 a.m.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
KKTV

High Park Fire in Teller County 100 percent contained

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A wildfire first reported on May 12 in Teller County is 100 percent contained as of Tuesday morning. The High Park Fire scorched an estimated 1,500 acres west of Cripple Creek. The announcement of full containment came from the Teller County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook page at about 1:30 in the morning on Tuesday.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Mental Health#Violent Crime#Kktv
FOX21News.com

Fake names, fake shooting, real felony charges for Springs woman

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Officers arrested a woman, but are still looking for a man after an odd, albeit dangerous, encounter on Friday. It happened in the downtown area of the city in the middle of the afternoon. Officers say they watched an older BMW SUV – driving without plates – weave out of its lane and almost hit another car.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

CSFD crews respond to fire on South Wahsatch Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire department says that evacuations occurred at a small apartment complex on the 1,500 block of South Wasatch Avenue after a fire started there Wednesday night. Colorado Springs firefighters tweeted that they were responding to the fire at 8:33 PM Wednesday night....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KKTV

WATCH: Colorado safety campaign encourages drivers to stop speeding

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation along with Colorado State Patrol, the Colorado Police Department, and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced the launch of a new speeding campaign. WATCH FULL PRESSER at the top of this article. Statistics:. Between 2011 and 2020,...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Increased traffic deaths become the focus of a new CDOT campaign

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado has seen an increase in fatalities on Colorado’s roadways. This comes from the Colorado Department of Transportation. They said this is a focus in their new campaign aimed at reducing speeding throughout the state. CDOT said in a press conference on Tuesday that...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Investigation underway after man is found dead on Pueblo’s east side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating the death of a man found in a Pueblo neighborhood as suspicious. Police were called to the 1500 block of La Crosse Avenue on Pueblo’s east side just after 4:30 p.m. Monday for a reported body. Responding officers found a man dead on scene. It’s unclear if the body was found outdoors or inside a home.
PUEBLO, CO
9NEWS

35 year old shot, killed Thursday night

DENVER — Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man in west Denver Thursday night. Denver police said 35-year-old Christian "St. Louis" Gardner was shot in the 1400 block of North Yates Street at around 10:40 p.m. Gardner was rushed to a hospital, but ended up succumbing to his injuries.
DENVER, CO
KRDO

Shooting at Citadel Mall sends 12-year-old girl to hospital Sunday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Police Department was on scene at the Citadel Mall after a shooting that injured two people Sunday evening. CSPD says the call came in around 6:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting in the food court area. The altercation happened between a group of teenagers who started shooting at each other outside of the mall.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Snowstorm tree debris cleanup underway

Colorado Springs man speaks out after losing wife, dog, home in fire. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Saturday (Recurring) Sports Director Taylor Kilgore is leaving KKTV. She will be moving to KDVR in Denver. Good luck Taylor!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Plane Crashes In North Broomfield Neighborhood, Misses Houses

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency responders have arrived Sunday at the scene of a single-engine plane crash at the Anthem Ranch neighborhood in north Broomfield. Two people aboard the plane have been declared deceased, per a fire department spokesperson. (credit: CBS) Sara Farris of North Metro Fire Rescue District told CBS4 that the plane did not hit any homes and there are no reports of injuries from residents in the area. Police and fire on scene of a single engine plane crash in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood, near Lowell Blvd and Las Brisas Drive. @NMFirePIO on scene and will provide updates. Please avoid the...
BROOMFIELD, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy