Man with 15 pounds of meth, 2 guns Arrested in Long Beach

longbeachlocalnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, at 3:00 a.m., Long Beach police officers, along with agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Los Angeles Field Office, served a search warrant regarding...

www.longbeachlocalnews.com

Comments / 7

longbeachlocalnews.com

LBPD Officers arrest Robbery Suspect and seize Two Firearms

LONG BEACH, CA – On May 21, at approximately 4:44 p.m., officers responded to a business near the 3900 block of East Ocean Boulevard regarding a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, officers contacted a male adult victim who stated he was working as a cashier when a male adult suspect entered the business, removed multiple items of property, then exited the business. When the victim confronted the suspect outside of the business, the suspect brandished a firearm and fled the scene in a silver vehicle.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Suspects almost escape with $250K in jewelry after robbing a Whittier store

Three suspects nearly made off with $250,000 worth of items after robbing a Whittier jewelry, however, they were stopped by not only Los Angeles County deputies, but members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Whittier police. According to authorities, the suspects smashed cars in the parking lot and cases inside Daniel's Jewelers in the Whittwood Towne Center Mall just before noon Monday morning. Investigators said two juveniles tried to flee in a stolen white pickup, but law enforcement purposely crashed into them outside the jewelry store to protect the public because they were speeding and driving recklessly through the parking lot.Authorities have not said if this robbery was connected to one that happened in Huntington Beach. 
WHITTIER, CA
HeySoCal

Former SGV guard at downtown LA federal lockup pleads guilty to inmate rape

A former guard at the federal lockup in downtown Los Angeles pleaded guilty Tuesday to raping an inmate who was being held in an isolation cell while recovering from COVID-19. Jose Viera, 49, of the San Gabriel Valley, pleaded guilty to a single federal count of deprivation of rights under color of law, resulting in bodily injury, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#2 Guns#Assault Weapon#Firearms#Drug Enforcement Agency#Police#Law Enforcement#Los Angeles Field Office
KTLA

Man arrested in Temecula road rage stabbing

A man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing another man during a road rage incident in Temecula in broad daylight over the weekend, officials said. Around 12:44 p.m. Saturday, deputies got a call about a stabbing that happened in the roadway in front of several businesses in the 28400 block of Old Town Front Street, […]
TEMECULA, CA
localocnews.com

Long Beach man killed by driver backing out of driveway

On May 14, 2022 at approximately 9:42 a.m., officers responded to an injury traffic collision in the 1600 block of East Plymouth Street involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, which later resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers discovered Long Beach Fire Department personnel were already...
LONG BEACH, CA
kvta.com

Oxnard Man Sentenced For Driving Drunk In Front Of Elementary School

An Oxnard man has been sentenced for driving drunk and the wrong way near an elementary school as students were arriving for school. Prosecutors say that last January, 27-year-old Nicolas Luiz Vazquez was stopped by an Oxnard police officer who observed him driving southbound in the northbound lanes in front of Ramona Elementary School as the children were walking in the area.
OXNARD, CA
CBS LA

Two men shot to death in Commerce

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is investigating the deaths of two men after an apparent murder-suicide in Commerce Monday morning. According to deputies, the shooting happened at about 11:43 a.m. on the 2700 block of Supply Avenue on May 23. When deputies arrived they discovered the victims, two men. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies believe that an employee shot and killed one of his coworkers before killing himself. The Sheriff's Department asks anyone with information to contact their Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477. Tips can be submitted through their website here.
COMMERCE, CA
2urbangirls.com

$45,000 reward offered to find killer of Inglewood teen

INGLEWOOD – The Inglewood Police Department announced an increase in a reward for information in the death of Daina Monroe, 18, during a press conference held at Inglewood City Hall May 18. “We plead with anyone who may have any information related to this senseless and unprovoked crime against...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is shot to death at cemetery in Bloomington on May 22

A man was shot to death at a cemetery in Bloomington on May 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 12:39 p.m., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station responded to Green Acres Memorial Park at 11715 Cedar Avenue following reports of a shooting and an injured man inside the cemetery. The suspect immediately fled the scene and was not located.
BLOOMINGTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man Found Dead in Lennox

LENNOX – A man was found dead Sunday in the unincorporated part of Los Angeles County, authorities said. The death occurred about 2:15 a.m. in the 11100 block of Firmona Avenue, where the victim was pronounced at the scene, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. A cause of death...
LENNOX, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Woman Killed on 55 Freeway in Tustin

TUSTIN – A woman was killed early Saturday while walking in lanes of the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway in Tustin. Sarah De La Riva was 33 years old and her city of residence was not available, according to the Orange County coroner’s office. The crash occurred about 1:10...
TUSTIN, CA
foxla.com

4 injured in brawl at Covina Hills cemetery

COVINA HILLS, Calif. - A melee broke out Saturday at the Forest Lawn cemetery in the unincorporated Covina Hills, sending four men to hospitals and multiple suspects running away. The possibly gang-related violence was reported at 5:50 p.m. at the cemetery at 21300 Via Verde St., according to Sgt. J....
COVINA, CA
crimevoice.com

Arrested with Fentanyl, Guns, and Rocket Launcher

May 12, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. Perhaps working on the philosophy of “go big or go home” often espoused by Ventura’s local community of surfers, when it comes to the retail sales of illicit narcotics, 39-year-old Albert Eklund was no small-timer. His May 11 th...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

