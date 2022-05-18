ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Sooners get transfer portal wide receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton from Arizona State

By Bryant Crews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DuWKc_0fj3ooCH00

Jeff Lebby is making quite the impression in the transfer portal pitching his offense of late. In back-to-back weeks, he’s landed another wide receiver out of the transfer portal with multiple years of eligibility. Last week it was Javian Hester, who transferred from Missouri. This week it’s LV Bunkley-Shelton, a transfer from Arizona State.

Bunkley-Shelton entered the portal on April 29 and shortly after began to take visits. He visited Oklahoma on May 7 and his official visit was spearheaded by Sooners’ former defensive back turned defensive assistant Jeremiah Criddell. Bunkley-Shelton and Criddell are both from California and played on the same 7-on-7 teams in high school. The Arizona State product narrowed his options to two schools, Oklahoma and Kansas. Ultimately, he chose the Sooners and spoke to 247’s Greg Biggins as to why:

“OU just stuck out a little more for me. They came after me hard right when I went in to the portal and made me feel like a priority. I really liked it there, it’s a big time program and I think I’ll fit in really well there. Having Jeremiah there was huge in my decision,” Bunkley-Shelton told Biggins. “He’s family, we’ve been close for a long time, since before high school. We played on GZ (Ground Zero, 7v7 program) together and he’s someone I know I can trust.”

“When you go somewhere new, it always helps to have someone there that you’re comfortable with and that’s definitely Jeremiah. I liked Oklahoma a lot as it was, but having him there helped put them over the top.”

As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Bunkley-Shelton hauled in 33 receptions for 418 yards and two touchdowns for the Sun Devils. He had 11 catches for 100 yards as a true freshman in 2020. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining with the Sooners.

As a recruit, he was a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings and No. 158 overall player in the nation. Bunkley-Shelton will join the Sooners in the summer in time for fall camp and will join a wide receiver room that includes Marvin Mims, Theo Wease, Drake Stoops, and Jalil Farooq plus transfer Javian Hester to go along with the two young four-star freshmen in Nic Anderson and Jayden Gibson.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma Sooners make Top 8 for four-star Florida CB Makari Vickers

Oklahoma’s cornerbacks’ room could look different in the fall of 2023. Woodi Washington may very well be off to the NFL, and Jaden Davis will be eligible for a fifth year. Still, there’s no guarantee he’ll be around, transfer cornerback C.J. Coldon will use his final year of eligibility this season, and UNC transfer Trey Morrison will also be gone following 2022.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma Sooners up 3 spots in latest ESPN power rankings

Coming out of spring ball, the vibes are all positive for the Oklahoma Sooners. A tremendous crowd at the spring game, followed by several solid recruiting weekends has the Sooners heading into the summer with quite a bit of momentum. Still months away from the start of the 2022 season, Oklahoma’s positioned once again to contend for the Big 12 title.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
California State
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Missouri State
City
Kansas, OK
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bleacher Report predicts Oklahoma Sooners to win the Big 12

The good folks at Bleacher Report are predicting a return to the norm for next season: the Oklahoma Sooners winning the Big 12. There are actually quite a few interesting storylines in the Big 12 for 2022, and OU is one of them. With a completely new look on both sides of the ball and of course a brand new head coach in Brent Venables, there’s a new level of anticipation with the Oklahoma Sooners.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star OT Chase Bisontis names top 5 schools

Chase Bisontis, a four-star offensive tackle prospect out of New Jersey’s Don Bosco Preparatory High School, has named his top five schools. Bisontis is rated the No. 5 offensive tackle, the No. 1 recruit in New Jersey and the No. 58 prospect overall in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Lebby
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Sooners#Arizona State#American Football#College Football
The Spun

1 Major Program Appears To Be Out For Arch Manning

Alabama has landed a top class of 2023 quarterback recruit from Louisiana, but not Arch Manning. Eli Holstein announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday. Rivals ranks the Zachary High School passer as the No. 51 overall prospect, and 247Sports lists him as the eighth-best quarterback from the 2023 recruiting class.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators among 5-star defensive lineman's top 4 schools

It’s nearly impossible to pull top-ranked players that Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban covets out of Alabama. However, the Gators and co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Sean Spencer are trying to snag five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods from Saban. Woods told Gators Online that Florida is one of his top four schools along with the Crimson Tide, Oklahoma and Clemson. Woods is ranked as the 27th overall prospect and the third-best player at his position, according to the 247Sports composite.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon becomes new favorite to flip 4-star WR Ashton Cozart from Oklahoma Sooners

A lot has happened over the past couple of days when it comes to the recruitment of 4-star wide receiver Ashton Cozart. Earlier this week, Cozart announced that he would be taking a visit to Eugene to see the Oregon Ducks, despite being committed to the Oklahoma Sooners since February. Now that he is in Eugene, the pieces are starting to fall into place for a potential flip. If you look at the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictor, 247Sports Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong put in his pick for Oregon first on Friday afternoon. Oklahoma insiders Brandon Drumm and Parker Thune...
OREGON STATE
The Spun

Former Oklahoma 4-Star Recruit Enters Transfer Portal

Former four-star tackle Darrell Simpson is reportedly portal-bound according to On3 Sports' Matt Zenitz. The offensive lineman spent four seasons with the Sooners, playing in just one game during that time. After redshirting in 2018, Simpson didn't see the field in 2019 or 2020, before getting some run last season...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

113K+
Followers
158K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy