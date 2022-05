May we all love something in our lives as much as NFL media members love Indianapolis. Whenever there’s an announcement that a sporting event is happening in Indiana’s state capital, there’s a cheer that leaps across Twitter as they all come together in the same way they all seem to love Bruce Springsteen. Whether it’s because of the ease of getting around, the facilities, or the plentiful shrimp cocktails, they never seem to have a bad thing to say about this Midwestern marvel.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO