Celtics @ Heat | #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on ESPN Live Scoreboard

The Boston Celtics bounced back from their letdown Game 1 loss with a dominant performance vs. the Miami Heat in Game 2. After going down 10 points early in the first quarter, the C's outscored the Heat by 35 in the final 19 minutes of the first half. They finished the half up 70-45, marking the franchise's largest halftime lead on the road in postseason history. It's the first time they've scored 70 points in the first half of an Eastern Conference Finals or NBA Finals game since Game 1 of the 1985 Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO