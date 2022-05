CANTON, Miss. — Canton residents who are used to bracing forflooding when it rains will soon get some relief. The Madison County Board of Supervisors announced Tuesday that the county has been awarded up to $23.55 million for flood prevention for the city of Canton. The money is based upon reimbursement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Divisions of Natural Resources Conservation Service and Watershed Flooding Prevention Operations program.

