BILLINGS- In his first marathon, Robert Peterson wowed the crowd at the Queen Bee Montana Marathon, finishing first in 2:36:13.42. "I feel like I could've ran faster, I hit a bit of a wall at about 21 miles, and then it was hard, there was a head wind the first ten miles which was frustrating but got through it," Peterson said.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO