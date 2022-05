ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A U.S. Appeals Court has blocked a Florida law that would ban social media sites from moderating political speech and even banning candidates. A three-judge panel said it was an overreach for the state to tell the companies how to operate. Texas has a similar law and an appeals court found it was constitutional. This means the fight over speech on social media could be headed to the Supreme Court to decide.

6 HOURS AGO