Roswell, GA

Notice of Public Hearing

By Now Hiring: Staff Reporter
 6 days ago

The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Historic Preservation Commission on Wednesday, June 8,...

appenmedia.com

Alpharetta City Council approves new downtown mixed-use development

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council unanimously approved a new mixed-use development in the downtown area May 23. The development will consist of two new buildings and one existing building on North Main Street across from the intersection with Cumming Street. The existing building, listed as historic by the city, will be preserved and used as restaurant space. The new buildings will be a mix of office, retail, restaurant and residential space containing four for-sale condominium units.
ALPHARETTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Providence Christian Academy will move to Johns Creek

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Rousing applause erupted May 17 when the Johns Creek City Council approved a site on Johns Creek Parkway for the relocation and construction of Providence Christian Academy. The school, which includes grades K-12, plans to relocate from McGinnis Ferry Road, just inside Forsyth County. Council...
JOHNS CREEK, GA
appenmedia.com

Kerry Hill likely next Forsyth County commissioner

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Election results show that Kerry Hill is likely to be Forsyth County’s next District 1 Commissioner. As of about 10:45 p.m., election results from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office show Hill earning nearly 74% of the vote against her sole opponent, Tim Huffine. Since no Democrat is running for the seat, Hill will be on the ballot unopposed during the Nov. 8 general election.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Roswell, GA
Georgia State
Roswell, GA
Canton, GA
Georgia Government
appenmedia.com

Dunwoody will hire clinician to respond to mental health calls

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police will have new backup, following the approval of a co-responder contract to take effect this summer. The contract approved paying $89,992 to View Point Health for a full-time licensed clinician who will be on-call to provide assistance as part of a Police-Mental Health Collaboration (PMHC) co-responder program.
DUNWOODY, GA
appenmedia.com

Burglars cause damage to home construction site in Forsyth

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Unidentified suspects broke into an under-construction housing quadruplex and left belongings behind May 10. A caller told deputies he had been leaving the property earlier that day and saw two men attempting to pry open the locked mailbox at the front. When the caller returned, all four of the building’s units had been kicked open, and the interiors were damaged.
FORSYTH, GA
appenmedia.com

Magnolia Ball raises more than $50,000 for Bulloch House

MARIETTA, Ga. — Friends of Bulloch hosted the 37th annual Magnolia Ball fundraiser May 21 to raise money to preserve Roswell’s Bulloch Hall. Dozens of donors lined the halls of the Atlanta Country Club’s clubhouse in Marietta as Friends of Bulloch hosted them for dinner, auctions and dancing. The event netted more than $50,000 in funds for Bulloch Hall even before the auctions began.
ATLANTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Man stalks woman in Alpharetta, threatens violence

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A Duluth woman working in Alpharetta told police May 15 an Atlanta man had been stalking her and sending her threatening messages. The woman said the man had been her friend at one point. She said he would text her from different numbers and tell her that he was watching her. She said she observed a red laser beam on her chest the previous day after the man sent her a message saying “the ‘beam’ was on her,” according to the report.
ALPHARETTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Death Notices - Week of May 16, 2022

Peggy Griffin, 74, of Roswell, passed away May 9, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory. David Havice, 72, of Roswell, passed away May 3, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory. Charles Hollman, Jr., 95, passed away May 5, 2022. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home...
ROSWELL, GA
appenmedia.com

Carrollton woman cited for theft at Von Maur in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. –– A Carrollton woman was arrested April 20 for shoplifting $458 worth of items at Von Maur on Ashford Dunwoody Road. The woman had taken several clothing items and concealed them in shopping bags bearing the names of other stores and in her child’s stroller.
DUNWOODY, GA
appenmedia.com

Alpharetta man out nearly $50,000 after identity is stolen

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta man lost nearly $50,000 over two years after his identity was used to open fraudulent bank accounts. The man reported the loss to police on May 16. He said he found the fraudulent accounts reflected on his credit score. Five fraudulent accounts were opened...
ALPHARETTA, GA
appenmedia.com

John Lynn Lipscomb, II

John Lynn Lipscomb, II, of Johns Creek, GA died unexpectedly, but peacefully, at his home with family on Sunday morning, May 8, 2022. Born July 22, 1961, in Jackson, MS, “Little” John was the eldest son of John and Colleen (Thompson) Lipscomb. Raised in Jackson, Mountain Gate, CA and Memphis, TN John graduated from Bartlett High School in 1979 and later received a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Memphis State University in 1984. John’s career began with the Holiday Inn Corp. in Olive Branch, MS and after Bass Corp. acquired the company, he moved the family, albeit with his wife fighting tooth and nail, to Alpharetta, GA.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
Historic Preservation
Politics
Kimberly Ann Rye

Kimberly Ann Rye

The family of Kimberly Ann Rye, 60, sadly announces that following a brief but serious illness she passed away peacefully Friday, May 1, 2022 at Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Alpharetta, GA. She had resided in Alpharetta from 2007 until the time of her death. Kim was born September 28, 1961...
ALPHARETTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Pet of the Week: Camden

Meet Camden (ID# 48485384). This handsome pup will be the best friend you've ever had. He knows how to "shake" and "sit,” and will sometimes sit all the way back on his hind legs which is sure to give you a laugh. Not only that, Camden is an overall friendly, good-natured guy who enjoys treats, a little bit of play time and has the best smile.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Catalytic converter removed from car in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. –– An Atlanta woman reported her catalytic converter was stolen April 17 from her Toyota Prius parked on Twin Lakes Trail. The victim said there had been another Toyota Prius parked in front of hers, but it was undisturbed. She told police she noticed something outside...
DUNWOODY, GA
appenmedia.com

Podcast: “The bigger they are, the harder they fall.”

It’s Primary Election Eve on The Georgia Politics Podcast! Before those who did not vote early head to the polls, the regular crew give one last update on the state of play. It’s looking like Governor Kemp will again be the nominee from the Republican Party to compete with Stacey Abrams in November. If the Kemp/Perdue race goes as expected, will the Perdue camp be able to take any positives away from the defeat?
GEORGIA STATE
appenmedia.com

Man steals sunglasses worth more than $2,000

DUNWOODY, Ga. –– An unidentified male shoplifted eight pairs of sunglasses valued at $2,581 April 20 at Sunglass Hut on Ashford Dunwoody Road. The suspect entered the store and selected pairs of sunglasses, then concealed them in his jacket pockets. Video surveillance of the incident was provided to police.
DUNWOODY, GA

Community Policy