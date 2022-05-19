Notice of Public Hearing

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A Duluth woman working in Alpharetta told police May 15 an Atlanta man had been stalking her and sending her threatening messages. The woman said the man had been her friend at one point. She said he would text her from different numbers and tell her that he was watching her. She said she observed a red laser beam on her chest the previous day after the man sent her a message saying “the ‘beam’ was on her,” according to the report.

ALPHARETTA, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO