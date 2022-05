On paper at least, Montana’s newly drawn Eastern U.S. House district is Matt Rosendale’s to lose. The incumbent U.S. congressman, elected to represent the whole state by a 12-point margin in 2020, had his re-election bid endorsed by former President Donald Trump in November and by the Montana Republican Party in February, four weeks before the deadline for candidates to file for the June 7 primary.

