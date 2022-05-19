PUBLIC NOTICE

John Lynn Lipscomb, II, of Johns Creek, GA died unexpectedly, but peacefully, at his home with family on Sunday morning, May 8, 2022. Born July 22, 1961, in Jackson, MS, “Little” John was the eldest son of John and Colleen (Thompson) Lipscomb. Raised in Jackson, Mountain Gate, CA and Memphis, TN John graduated from Bartlett High School in 1979 and later received a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Memphis State University in 1984. John’s career began with the Holiday Inn Corp. in Olive Branch, MS and after Bass Corp. acquired the company, he moved the family, albeit with his wife fighting tooth and nail, to Alpharetta, GA.
