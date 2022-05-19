ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PUBLIC NOTICE

The Mayor and Council of the City of Johns Creek will hold their June meetings on:. Both Work...

Dunwoody City Council, development authority plan for city's future

DUNWOODY, Ga. — City leaders began the first step May 19 in what they hope will be a partnership to promote a strong economic future for Dunwoody. Members of the Dunwoody City Council and the Dunwoody Development Authority met in a special session at City Hall to determine common goals for economic development, build relationships and set priorities for the city.
Providence Christian Academy will move to Johns Creek

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Rousing applause erupted May 17 when the Johns Creek City Council approved a site on Johns Creek Parkway for the relocation and construction of Providence Christian Academy. The school, which includes grades K-12, plans to relocate from McGinnis Ferry Road, just inside Forsyth County. Council...
Kerry Hill likely next Forsyth County commissioner

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Election results show that Kerry Hill is likely to be Forsyth County’s next District 1 Commissioner. As of about 10:45 p.m., election results from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office show Hill earning nearly 74% of the vote against her sole opponent, Tim Huffine. Since no Democrat is running for the seat, Hill will be on the ballot unopposed during the Nov. 8 general election.
Dunwoody will hire clinician to respond to mental health calls

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police will have new backup, following the approval of a co-responder contract to take effect this summer. The contract approved paying $89,992 to View Point Health for a full-time licensed clinician who will be on-call to provide assistance as part of a Police-Mental Health Collaboration (PMHC) co-responder program.
Burglars cause damage to home construction site in Forsyth

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Unidentified suspects broke into an under-construction housing quadruplex and left belongings behind May 10. A caller told deputies he had been leaving the property earlier that day and saw two men attempting to pry open the locked mailbox at the front. When the caller returned, all four of the building’s units had been kicked open, and the interiors were damaged.
John Lynn Lipscomb, II

John Lynn Lipscomb, II, of Johns Creek, GA died unexpectedly, but peacefully, at his home with family on Sunday morning, May 8, 2022. Born July 22, 1961, in Jackson, MS, “Little” John was the eldest son of John and Colleen (Thompson) Lipscomb. Raised in Jackson, Mountain Gate, CA and Memphis, TN John graduated from Bartlett High School in 1979 and later received a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Memphis State University in 1984. John’s career began with the Holiday Inn Corp. in Olive Branch, MS and after Bass Corp. acquired the company, he moved the family, albeit with his wife fighting tooth and nail, to Alpharetta, GA.
Man stalks woman in Alpharetta, threatens violence

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A Duluth woman working in Alpharetta told police May 15 an Atlanta man had been stalking her and sending her threatening messages. The woman said the man had been her friend at one point. She said he would text her from different numbers and tell her that he was watching her. She said she observed a red laser beam on her chest the previous day after the man sent her a message saying “the ‘beam’ was on her,” according to the report.
Pet of the Week: Camden

Meet Camden (ID# 48485384). This handsome pup will be the best friend you've ever had. He knows how to "shake" and "sit,” and will sometimes sit all the way back on his hind legs which is sure to give you a laugh. Not only that, Camden is an overall friendly, good-natured guy who enjoys treats, a little bit of play time and has the best smile.
Kimberly Ann Rye

The family of Kimberly Ann Rye, 60, sadly announces that following a brief but serious illness she passed away peacefully Friday, May 1, 2022 at Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Alpharetta, GA. She had resided in Alpharetta from 2007 until the time of her death. Kim was born September 28, 1961...
Catalytic converter removed from car in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. –– An Atlanta woman reported her catalytic converter was stolen April 17 from her Toyota Prius parked on Twin Lakes Trail. The victim said there had been another Toyota Prius parked in front of hers, but it was undisturbed. She told police she noticed something outside...
Podcast: “The bigger they are, the harder they fall.”

It’s Primary Election Eve on The Georgia Politics Podcast! Before those who did not vote early head to the polls, the regular crew give one last update on the state of play. It’s looking like Governor Kemp will again be the nominee from the Republican Party to compete with Stacey Abrams in November. If the Kemp/Perdue race goes as expected, will the Perdue camp be able to take any positives away from the defeat?
Man steals sunglasses worth more than $2,000

DUNWOODY, Ga. –– An unidentified male shoplifted eight pairs of sunglasses valued at $2,581 April 20 at Sunglass Hut on Ashford Dunwoody Road. The suspect entered the store and selected pairs of sunglasses, then concealed them in his jacket pockets. Video surveillance of the incident was provided to police.
