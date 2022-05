It’s Primary Election Eve on The Georgia Politics Podcast! Before those who did not vote early head to the polls, the regular crew give one last update on the state of play. It’s looking like Governor Kemp will again be the nominee from the Republican Party to compete with Stacey Abrams in November. If the Kemp/Perdue race goes as expected, will the Perdue camp be able to take any positives away from the defeat?

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO