BAY CITY, MI - The Lafayette Street Bridge malfunctioned twice this week due, snaring traffic that was trying to cross Bay City’s southernmost bridge. The Lafayette Street Bridge was closed on Tuesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 19 temporarily, according to the BAY Alert system. A BAY Alert message went out each day saying that the bridge was experiencing a “mechanical failure.” Drivers were asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes during the closure, which caused a squeeze in traffic on the remaining bridges since the Liberty Bridge is still under construction, leaving the Veterans Memorial and the Independence bridges as the only remaining options.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO