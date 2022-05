The Los Angeles Unified School District has expanded a program to pay for wired internet connections in students’ homes. LAUSD officials have also committed to purchase another 100,000 laptops and tablets over the next year — including 60,000 they intend to distribute by this summer — so that the district will have enough devices to ensure every student who needs one, has one at home.

