DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: Similar to yesterday, we may wake up with a few more clouds through the morning hours, but through the rest of the day, some clouds will burn off, giving way to partly cloudy skies for most across the Northland. With those partly cloudy skies overhead, temperatures climb into the mid and upper 60s for most across the Northland; some in Northwest Wisconsin may crack 70. Through the overnight hours, clouds fill in once again, giving way to mostly cloudy skies as temperatures fall back into the 40s.

DULUTH, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO