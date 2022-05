DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: Following what was a cooler weekend, we begin the rebound today. Party to mostly sunny skies prevail throughout the day. There is an outside shot of a sprinkle or two through the afternoon hours, but most should stay dry. While most only made it into the 50s yesterday, today, we tack on a few degrees and climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s for most across the Northland. Through the overnight, clear skies stick around as temperatures fall back into the upper 30s and low to mid-40s across the region.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO