ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Park, TX

Iowa Park and Stephenville baseball

By Robyn Hearn
newschannel6now.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Iowa Park...

www.newschannel6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

UPDATE: Brown St. Murder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - According to a media release from the Wichita Falls Police Department, on Saturday, May 21, police were sent to 2100 Brown Street to investigate a deceased person. They discovered 23-year-old Zachary Wood to have been murdered. The WFPD Crimes Against Persons detectives took over the...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFAFB Kids Cafe program returning for summer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Kids Cafe program is set to start at the beginning of June. The program will run from June 1 to Aug. 2 and is part of a nationwide program of Feeding America. The goal is to provide healthy after-school meals to hungry children ages 1-18 years old, along with nutrition education, enrichment and activities.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Rider HS UIL Science Team wins at state competition

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sports teams aren’t the only ones bringing home trophies this season!. Rider High School’s UIL Science Team competed at the state level last week and did extremely well! Led by teacher Mr. Wildman, the team brought home the State Bronze Medal in the team competition. Junior Maverick McKown Jr. also won the individual Silver Medal for Science in both Chemistry and Physics.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Food Truck Championship of Texas coming to Graham

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The Food Truck Championship of Texas will be held in Graham on June 4th. The Food Truck Championship is a free, all-day battle of the best food trucks from all across Texas. Contestants will be competing for a grand prize of $10,000. There will be plenty...
GRAHAM, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Stephenville, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Iowa Park, TX
Iowa Park, TX
Sports
Stephenville, TX
Sports
newschannel6now.com

Much Needed Rain

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Several waves of rain and storms will be headed our way through Tuesday night. Some of the rain could fall down hard at times and a few strong storms can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will remain comfortable for the most part this week. However, look for hot, dry, and windy weather to return this weekend.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Unofficial results released for May 24 primary runoff election

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - County officials have released election results for races across Texoma in the May 24 primary runoff election. County Commissioner, Pct. 2Darin Wolf265Kurt Wolf164. Clay County. RACECANDIDATEVOTESCANDIDATEVOTES. Justice of the PeaceLanny R. Evans796John Swenson708. County Commissioner, Pct. 2Jack Pickett278Brock Myers218. Wichita County. RACECANDIDATECANDIDATECANDIDATEVOTES. Justice of the...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Camp Fire North Texas to host Memorial Holiday Splash Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Camp Fire North Texas will be hosting Memorial Holiday Splash Day at Harrell Park on May 30. The event is free and open to the public and will run from 1-7 p.m. Camp Fire officials are encouraging residents to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy with their families at the park.
TEXAS STATE
newschannel6now.com

Weather gives firefighters a break

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The cool weather and rain chances in Texoma have not only felt good but it’s also given firefighters some much-needed breathing room. High temperatures from last week were a big reason why the Coconut Fire in Montague County was able to burn for so long. Texas A&M Forest Service said they plan to use the next two days to reset and get ready for fire danger down the road.
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kauz#Stephenville 4
newschannel6now.com

WFISD releases survey for superintendent search

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD officials are asking for the community’s input for the selection of the next superintendent. Parents, employees and residents are being asked to fill out an online survey regarding the qualities and qualifications they would like to see in the next superintendent.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

City of WF releases Memorial Day trash schedule

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has released the trash schedule for Memorial Day. The trash pickup schedule will be adjusted to the following:. Normal Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday. There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday. Regular service will resume...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Strong storms are moving through the area

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. If we see any severe weather, it would be mainly hail and high winds. However, if we can see some clearing of the rain by the mid-morning hours, we may see a few severe thunderstorms develop. These storms would have the potential to produce an isolated tornado. However, that threat is very conditional and based on the clearing of skies and recharging of our atmosphere. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 50 with thunderstorms diminishing.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Beto O’Rourke holds town hall in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Beto O’Rourke highlighted veteran homelessness and veteran suicide and described his proposals to fix these issues at his People of Texas campaign in Wichita Falls. “I want to share three things that I’ve heard from veterans across the state of Texas as I have...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
newschannel6now.com

Three arrests made in Brown St. murder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has made three arrests in connection to the murder on Brown Street on Saturday. Arrest reports state the three individuals are Payton Collier, 27, William Bell, 28, and Ronnie Lang, 18. Stick with News Channel 6 as we continue to...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

“Heart of the Community” event to promote heart health

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The United Regional Foundation is hosting “Heart of the Community” on June 16. The event will happen at the MPEC starting at 5:30 p.m. It’s aimed to bring more attention to heart health within the community and will feature keynote speaker Simon Keith.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

UPDATE: Victim identified in Covington street homicide

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another homicide investigation is underway for WFPD. On Sunday morning, just after 2 a.m., WFFD responded to a medical call at 1007 Covington in Wichita Falls, where they found Andrew Lopez, 32, dead inside his vehicle on the property. The WFPD Crimes Against Persons responded,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

We have storm chances Monday & Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 72 with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. However, a line of storms will develop late Monday evening. Some of these storms could be intense. If we see any severe thunderstorms, we will be...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in murder of Zachary Wood

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Arrest affidavits have revealed new details on the Brown St. murder investigation following the arrests of three suspects on Tuesday morning, and a fourth that evening. UPDATE: Tuesday, May 24 at 7:34 p.m. 21-year-old Ashley Esselborn of Wichita Falls was arrested on Tuesday by WFPD’s...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Murder investigations continue in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating two murders that happened over the weekend of May 21-23, making these the second and third murders of the year. Despite having two murders back-to-back, Sergeant Charlie Eiper says the murder rate is actually below average compared to...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

BBB warns of moving scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With changes like graduating from high school or college, starting a new job, or a new house, May marks the beginning of the busiest time in the nation for moving. Moving scams reported to BBB every year include:. Consumers receive a quote, pay a deposit,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy