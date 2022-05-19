Iowa Park and Stephenville baseball

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. If we see any severe weather, it would be mainly hail and high winds. However, if we can see some clearing of the rain by the mid-morning hours, we may see a few severe thunderstorms develop. These storms would have the potential to produce an isolated tornado. However, that threat is very conditional and based on the clearing of skies and recharging of our atmosphere. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 50 with thunderstorms diminishing.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO