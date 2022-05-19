ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Over 3,500 people were without power in Southern Nevada

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 6 days ago
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 3,903 NV Energy customers were without power Wednesday night following a balloon striking a power line NV Energy reports.

As of 9:50 p.m., the majority of the power outages were dealt with, having only 89 Nevada NV Energy customers without power compared to the original 3,903 Southern Nevada NV Energy customers without energy at 8:38 p.m. according to nvenergy.com.

