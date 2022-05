PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - More than 200 people across Peoria, McLean and Tazewell Counties have voted in the June primaries, less than a week after early voting opened. Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman says around 60 have already come in-person to vote early at two sites since last Thursday. The county has already sent out more than 1,300 vote-by-mail ballots, more than Peoria and McLean combined.

PEORIA, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO