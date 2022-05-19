ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg Police Department investigating fatal shooting

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG — Parkersburg Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 26-year-old city man Tuesday. Officers responded around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday to a report of gunshots, Police Chief...

www.newsandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

42 arrested in Huntington warrant sweep investigation

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have arrested 42 individuals as part of a Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force investigation. The Huntington Police Department held a press conference Tuesday, May 24 announcing the arrests, and says they anticipate more arrests with in the coming days and weeks. According to Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder, the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTAP

Two men charged in stabbing death investigation in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Two men are behind bars and charged in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Marietta. According to a news release from the Marietta Police Department, 23-year-old Abraham Olvera was found with a large cut to his abdomen shortly after 11 Saturday night. Olvera...
MARIETTA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkersburg, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Parkersburg, WV
City
Man, WV
WOWK

One dead after head-on crash on Spring Valley Drive

UPDATE 5/24/2022 8:15 A.M. — According to West Virginia State Police, one person has died after Tuesday’s early morning head-on crash on Spring Valley Drive in Huntington. State police say Jerome Bronson was driving north on Spring Valley when he crossed the median and crashed head-on with another car. The driver and passenger of the other car were uninjured. Bronson was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man dies following accident along Spring Valley Drive

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died following an accident Tuesday morning along Spring Valley Drive near County Route 7, West Virginia State Police reports. Troopers say Jerome Bronson was taken to the hospital where he died from injuries sustained during the crash that happened around 6:40 a.m. According to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg man facing multiple charges after police chase

PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was arrested last week for stealing a car and leading police on a three-county chase. There was indication of other crimes and an escape attempt after he was in custody. Daniel Wayne Mackey, 37, was arraigned Thursday in Wood County Magistrate Court on charges...
PARKERSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#The Emergency Department#Wvu Medicine Camden Clark#Board
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in Charleston motorcycle crash identified

UPDATE (9:31 a.m. on Monday, May 23): The name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash on Friday, May 21 has been released. Charleston Police say that the man has been identified as 46-year-old Jeffrey Alan Harris, of South Charleston. The crash is still under investigation. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A crash involving a […]
CHARLESTON, WV
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Investigate Shots Fired in City

CHILLICOTHE – Gunfire rang out in the early morning of 5/19/22 last week, and now the local police department has a video they are reviewing. According to the Chillicothe Police department, Officer responded to 143 N Rose St. Reference to shots fired in the alley. When they arrived they did not find anyone around the location but were able to find some security video. According to the report in the video, Officer observes a white Volkswagen four-door car park at the rear of 152 N Brownell St. Two females and two males are seen getting into and out of the car in question. A short time later the two males walk N/W out of camera view and are seen running back with the sounds of several gun shots being fired at or from the subjects.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WBOY

Westover Police searching for person involved in thefts

WESTOVER, W.Va. – The Westover Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify or get information about a person and car who are related to several thefts. According to a release from the department, several brass dies were stolen from a Westover business in April and May. A person and vehicle who were caught on security footage are believed to be related to the thefts.
WESTOVER, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAZ

Mother overdoses with two small children inside the apartment

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A mother is facing child neglect charges after being found unresponsive inside an apartment with two small children inside, according to police. After finding her unresponsive in the living room of an apartment along Maple Street, EMS and fire crews determined Sydney McCracken, 22,...
DUNBAR, WV
WOWK 13 News

One taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Charleston, according to Metro 911 officials. They say this happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Central Avenue. There is no word on the extent of the injuries. The Charleston Police Department, the Charleston Fire […]
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy