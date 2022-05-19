ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Hot, windy Thursday followed by snowy, cold Friday

KDVR.com
 6 days ago

It will be a busy few days of weather in...

kdvr.com



KDVR.com

Small chance of rain before temps warm up

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is predicting a minor storm system and cold front slides through Colorado Monday and Tuesday with a few rain showers for Denver. Monday will have a 20% chance of rain while Tuesday’s chance will climb to 50%. Accumulating snow is likely...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Rain, snow boosts May to wettest month of 2022 so far

Denver picked up 2.3 inches of snow and .78 inches of rain from the Friday, Saturday storm system. Rain, snow boosts May to wettest month of 2022 so …. Police search for heroes who stopped abduction in …. Suspect critically injured in deputy-involved shooting. Fire danger lifted in the Foothills.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

NOAA predicts 7th consecutive above-average hurricane season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane season is just a week away, and federal weather officials are predicting another above-normal season. NOAA announced its 2022 Atlantic hurricane season outlook on Tuesday. Forecasters with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center say we will likely see another year of above-average hurricane activity. If true, this would mark the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

KDVR.com

Ivy Crossing Apartments without gas for weeks

People who live in one of the buildings in the Ivy Crossings Apartment complex in east Denver have been without gas for weeks. They said they’ve asked Xcel and the apartment building management for help multiple times, but have yet to receive any.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Calls for Cherry Creek Trail graffiti removal grow

Adam Meltzer's daily commute to and from work is about 4.5 miles on the Cherry Creek Bike Trail. But the graffiti on the walls, signs, murals and even rocks he stated have started to make the path an eye-sore.
KDVR.com

Dog survives Broomfield plane crash

A dog survived the plane crash that killed two people in Broomfield. Biden raises call to ‘stand up to the gun lobby’. School safety leader gives insight into shooting …. Police search for ‘heroes’ who stopped abduction. Polis issues statement on Texas school shooting. Biden to speak...
BROOMFIELD, CO
KDVR.com

School shooting victims in Colorado react to shooting

FOX31 reached out to retired Principal of Columbine High School, Frank DeAngelis to hear what he was feeling and thinking following the news of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Texas. So far, 19 kids and 2 adults have been reported killed.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

2 people killed in small plane crash in Broomfield

Two people were killed in a single-engine plane crash in Broomfield Sunday afternoon. 2 people killed in small plane crash in Broomfield. Denver parent concerned with homeless encampment …. Denver parent concerned with homeless encampment …. NTSB handling deadly plane crash investigation. 2 killed in Broomfield plane crash. Homeless encampment...
BROOMFIELD, CO
KDVR.com

Homeless encampment across from Denver school draws concern

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Public Schools parent has concerns about his child’s safety after a homeless encampment popped up directly across the street from his kid’s school. Kieran Schweidel records his walk to his kid’s school and said he sees multiple encampments on the way.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Littleton police warn of increased storage unit theft

The Littleton Police Department has warned residents about an increase in theft across the city. Littleton police warn of increased storage unit theft. Colorado Springs tanker base to help fight wildfires. Who should get a 4th COVID vaccine shot this summer?. Biden raises call to ‘stand up to the gun...
LITTLETON, CO
KDVR.com

Boulder PD finds drugs, toddlers in car

Officers discovered illegal drugs and toddlers in the backseat of a stolen car. Families of Texas school shooting victims ask for …. School shooting victims in Colorado react to shooting. 19 children, 2 adults gunned down in Texas. What you need to know about summer travel during …. Mountain snow...
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

KDVR.com

Police search for 'heroes' who stopped abduction

Police are searching for the "heroes" who stopped abduction in Aurora. Vicente Arenas reports. Police search for ‘heroes’ who stopped abduction. Families of Texas school shooting victims ask for …. Toddlers found in stolen car in Boulder. School shooting victims in Colorado react to shooting. 19 children, 2...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

KDVR.com

KDVR.com

What you need to know about summer travel during the pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) – The summer travel season will be different this year with a more relaxed set of COVID-19 guidelines. Still, medical experts have told FOX31 that they are seeing an increase in positive tests at some urgent care centers and recommend using caution while traveling. Dr. Mark Montano...
DENVER, CO

