Given, WV

Johnnie “John” Eugene Gunnoe

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnnie “John” Eugene Gunnoe, 85, of Given, passed away May 17, 2022,...

www.newsandsentinel.com

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Dallas Edward “Eddie” Westfall Jr.

Dallas Edward “Eddie” Westfall Jr., 60, of Reedy, passed away May 22, 2022, at his residence. Graveside service, 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Fairview Cemetery near Reedy. Visitation, 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home.
REEDY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Opal Gandee

Opal Gandee, 77, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Elizabeth Care Center. She was born in Charleston, WV, to the late Obie Columbus and Pearl Margaret Graley Bailey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter Carol Kay and her siblings Eddie, Carl, Frankie, Ruby, Marie, Tootsie and Ruth. She was also preceded in death by her husband Thomas Gandee.
ELIZABETH, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ardath Edwin “Art” Casto

Ardath Edwin “Art” Casto, 89, of Paden City, W.Va., formerly of Ripley, passed away May 16, 2022 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. Visitation, 6-8 p.m. Friday, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans with military honors at 8 p.m. Private burial, Webster Cemetery, Fairplain.
PADEN CITY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Michael “Mikey” Allan Lightfritz

Michael “Mikey” Allan Lightfritz, 41, of Belpre, died May 19, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday May 25, 2022, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8 p.m.
BELPRE, OH
Given, WV
Charleston, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Sheri Lynn Oxley

Sheri Lynn Oxley, 62, of Parkersburg, passed away May 21, 2022, following a short illness. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Rebecca J. Westerman

Rebecca J. Westerman, 73, of Marietta, died Friday, May 20, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes. A private family committal will be held Wednesday at New St. Mary Cemetery.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Deborah Marie Detterline

Deborah Marie Detterline, 68, of Glenville, WV, passed away May 18, 2022, with the compassionate care of Charleston Area Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
GLENVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Forrest “Alan” Hupp

Forrest “Alan” Hupp, 64, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away May 21, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. He was born Dec. 2, 1957, in Parkersburg, WV and was the son of the late Dorothy Conley Hupp and Dale Loren (Patricia Fordyce) Hupp. Alan had worked...
PARKERSBURG, WV
John
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

WVU-P Veterans Corps to observe Memorial Day early

PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia University at Parkersburg Veterans Corps will observe Memorial Day in a ceremony 2-3 p.m. Friday, May 27, at the Poorhouse Cemetery on the main campus of the college. Scott Kirby of the Marine Corps League is the keynote speaker. The event will be streamed...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends

BELPRE — Belpre Garden Club held its May 9, 2022, meeting at the Belpre Public Library. Three members attended the regional meeting at Shade, Ohio. Discussion about changing meeting time was held. A decision will be made at the June meeting. Six members went on a trip to Norris...
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mary Beth Art Trail opening in Athens County

ATHENS, Ohio — A new trail highlighting artistic talents and the flora and fauna of Southeast Ohio will open June 5 in Athens County. An open house for the Mary Beth Art Trail at Gillett Pond will be held from 2-4 p.m. June 5 at the Mary Beth Zak Lohse Preserve located about 2 miles west of Strouds Run State Park on Strouds Run Road east of Athens. While parking is limited, the event will include self-guided tours of the trail, activities, trail snacks and information from the Athens Conservancy.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg man facing multiple charges after police chase

PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was arrested last week for stealing a car and leading police on a three-county chase. There was indication of other crimes and an escape attempt after he was in custody. Daniel Wayne Mackey, 37, was arraigned Thursday in Wood County Magistrate Court on charges...
PARKERSBURG, WV
#Waybright Funeral Home
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Kappa Delta Pi paints sensory pathways for Jackson County school

PARKERSBURG — The Kappa Delta Pi international honor society in education at West Virginia University at Parkersburg has partnered with Fairplain Elementary School in Jackson County to provide sensory paths for youth. Sensory paths are guided movements for children to follow and help develop motor skills. According to Stephanie...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg High School hosts assembly on women’s empowerment

PARKERSBURG — “It’s not good enough to just know about opportunities,” keynote speaker Dr. Rosemary Thomas told sophomore and junior girls during Monday’s empowerment assembly at Parkersburg High School. “You have to take advantage of them.”. The Parkersburg Woman’s Club held an assembly Monday at...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

UP: To members of Parkersburg High School’s robotics team, who became the first state champions in the Secondary Schools Activities Commission’s robotics championship. “They did very well,” said Steve Reiner, PHS robotics program teacher. “The results are evident.” Indeed, the team was described by PHS math teacher and team guide Bobbi Gelpi as “a good group of smart kids.” It is fantastic to see them gain statewide success in a field that could mean not just high school achievement, but fuel their careers as well.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Police Department arrests two men on drug charges

PARKERSBURG — Two Wood County residents were arrested and charged recently with possession of drug charges. Justin Kyle Edman, 27, Mineral Wells, and Nakitann Marie Dunn, 30, Parkersburg were arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver each.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Suspects, victim identified in Saturday night stabbing

Two men were arrested after a 23-year-old man was killed Saturday night in Marietta, Marietta Police said today. Isaac Hernandez Diaz, 34, and his brother, Oscar Hernandez Diaz, 41, are accused of killing Abraham Olvera after a physical altercation at an apartment complex on Dale Street. Read Tuesday’s edition of...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Blue Devils prepared for Petersburg in state tournament

ST. MARYS — Half of the Class A state softball tournament field, which begins play at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at South Charleston’s Little Creek Park, is comprised of Little Kanawha Conference programs. Defending LKC and single-A state champion Wahama (26-2) is the favorite and the White Falcons will...
SAINT MARYS, WV

