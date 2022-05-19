Johnnie “John” Eugene Gunnoe

Opal Gandee, 77, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Elizabeth Care Center. She was born in Charleston, WV, to the late Obie Columbus and Pearl Margaret Graley Bailey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter Carol Kay and her siblings Eddie, Carl, Frankie, Ruby, Marie, Tootsie and Ruth. She was also preceded in death by her husband Thomas Gandee.
Ardath Edwin “Art” Casto, 89, of Paden City, W.Va., formerly of Ripley, passed away May 16, 2022 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. Visitation, 6-8 p.m. Friday, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans with military honors at 8 p.m. Private burial, Webster Cemetery, Fairplain.
Michael “Mikey” Allan Lightfritz, 41, of Belpre, died May 19, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday May 25, 2022, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8 p.m.
Rebecca J. Westerman, 73, of Marietta, died Friday, May 20, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes. A private family committal will be held Wednesday at New St. Mary Cemetery.
Deborah Marie Detterline, 68, of Glenville, WV, passed away May 18, 2022, with the compassionate care of Charleston Area Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Forrest “Alan” Hupp, 64, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away May 21, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. He was born Dec. 2, 1957, in Parkersburg, WV and was the son of the late Dorothy Conley Hupp and Dale Loren (Patricia Fordyce) Hupp. Alan had worked...
PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia University at Parkersburg Veterans Corps will observe Memorial Day in a ceremony 2-3 p.m. Friday, May 27, at the Poorhouse Cemetery on the main campus of the college. Scott Kirby of the Marine Corps League is the keynote speaker. The event will be streamed...
BELPRE — Belpre Garden Club held its May 9, 2022, meeting at the Belpre Public Library. Three members attended the regional meeting at Shade, Ohio. Discussion about changing meeting time was held. A decision will be made at the June meeting. Six members went on a trip to Norris...
ATHENS, Ohio — A new trail highlighting artistic talents and the flora and fauna of Southeast Ohio will open June 5 in Athens County. An open house for the Mary Beth Art Trail at Gillett Pond will be held from 2-4 p.m. June 5 at the Mary Beth Zak Lohse Preserve located about 2 miles west of Strouds Run State Park on Strouds Run Road east of Athens. While parking is limited, the event will include self-guided tours of the trail, activities, trail snacks and information from the Athens Conservancy.
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was arrested last week for stealing a car and leading police on a three-county chase. There was indication of other crimes and an escape attempt after he was in custody. Daniel Wayne Mackey, 37, was arraigned Thursday in Wood County Magistrate Court on charges...
PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark kicked off its annual “100 Miles in 100 Days” Walking Campaign on Monday. The 15-week walking program encourages people at the medical center and throughout the community to walk a mile a day for 100 days to promote better health. “Walking...
PARKERSBURG — The Kappa Delta Pi international honor society in education at West Virginia University at Parkersburg has partnered with Fairplain Elementary School in Jackson County to provide sensory paths for youth. Sensory paths are guided movements for children to follow and help develop motor skills. According to Stephanie...
PARKERSBURG — “It’s not good enough to just know about opportunities,” keynote speaker Dr. Rosemary Thomas told sophomore and junior girls during Monday’s empowerment assembly at Parkersburg High School. “You have to take advantage of them.”. The Parkersburg Woman’s Club held an assembly Monday at...
UP: To members of Parkersburg High School’s robotics team, who became the first state champions in the Secondary Schools Activities Commission’s robotics championship. “They did very well,” said Steve Reiner, PHS robotics program teacher. “The results are evident.” Indeed, the team was described by PHS math teacher and team guide Bobbi Gelpi as “a good group of smart kids.” It is fantastic to see them gain statewide success in a field that could mean not just high school achievement, but fuel their careers as well.
PARKERSBURG — Two Wood County residents were arrested and charged recently with possession of drug charges. Justin Kyle Edman, 27, Mineral Wells, and Nakitann Marie Dunn, 30, Parkersburg were arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver each.
Two men were arrested after a 23-year-old man was killed Saturday night in Marietta, Marietta Police said today. Isaac Hernandez Diaz, 34, and his brother, Oscar Hernandez Diaz, 41, are accused of killing Abraham Olvera after a physical altercation at an apartment complex on Dale Street. Read Tuesday’s edition of...
CHARLESTON — Unlike last season when the Parkersburg High School boys track and field team scored 110 points and won a Class AAA state championship, this year tested the Big Reds’ patience. Despite scoring five points and placing 19th last week at the Class AAA High School State...
ST. MARYS — Half of the Class A state softball tournament field, which begins play at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at South Charleston’s Little Creek Park, is comprised of Little Kanawha Conference programs. Defending LKC and single-A state champion Wahama (26-2) is the favorite and the White Falcons will...
