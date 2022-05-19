ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Public invited to ceremony honoring former police chief

By LARRY HOBBS lhobbs@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
6 days ago
 6 days ago

This Glynn County native served the Golden Isles in many ways during his lifetime, but the late Carl Hamilton Alexander was perhaps best known to the community as a darn good cop.

Alexander served in every capacity from a patrol officer to an undercover narcotics investigator before assuming the top leadership role as Glynn County police chief. The building that now houses every facet of the Glynn County Police Department was constructed under his leadership.

That building will be named in his honor during a ceremony at 11 a.m. today at the Glynn County Police Department.

The public is encouraged to join the police department, Glynn County commissioners and others in officially dedicating the Carl Alexander Public Safety Building.

The police headquarters are located off of Golden Isles Parkway at, fittingly, 157 Carl Alexander Way.

“Alexander served as a pinnacle in the community, establishing a lot of what the department stands for now, which includes transparency, community engagement and protection of the innocent at all times,” said current Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste.

Born in Brunswick and raised on St. Simons Island, the 1966 Glynn Academy graduate began his public service in the community he loved as a county firefighter in 1970.

Alexander moved to the county police department in 1972, earning Officer of the Year honors in 1974. He later moved into the department’s narcotics division, where he worked closely with state and federal agents in operations against drug dealers.

He received a Congressional commendation in 1981 for narcotics investigations, which included a large dope seizure that originated out of a helicopter crash.

Alexander later moved into the criminal investigations division.

Alexander graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va., in 1985, gaining the rank of major with the county police department the following year.

He was named the county’s 14th police chief in 1987.

During his tenure as chief, Alexander introduced community policing concepts such as the bicycle patrol unit and a regular beach patrol, as well as the DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program for local elementary school children.

The department attained national and state certification under Alexander and achieved high ranking among its accredited peers at both levels.

Alexander was appointed by then-Georgia Governor Joe Frank Harris (1983-91) to the state’s Organized Crime Prevention Council.

He was quick to recognize and applaud the achievements of the officers who served under him with a regular program of awards.

Alexander’s time as police chief concluded in 2002 with his retirement. However, retirement is hardly an apt description for the man who went on to serve as director of security for the Sea Island resort from July 2002 until early 2021. During that time, he helped oversee security during the G-8 Summit that President George W. Bush hosted on Sea Island with the leaders of seven other nations.

He also served on the Glynn-Brunswick Hospital Board beginning in 2004 and would later serve on the board of Southeast Georgia Health System. He accepted the chairing role on the county’s Police Advisory Panel in 2020, and returned to the police department as special advisory in February 2021.

Alexander died under hospice care at the age of 72 in April 2021, his family by his side.

His family remains committed to Alexander’s lifelong commitment to serving the Golden Isles through the Carl Alexander Memorial Fund.

“Through his legacy, Glynn County continues to rise to the occasion,” Battiste said. “And the rededication of this building in his name certainly exemplifies not only his lifelong commitment to this community, but the assurance that his family remains committed to excellence for the people of Glynn County and to the department that serves them.”

