Opening night for Monument, or Four Sisters (A Sloth Play)—through May 29 at Magic Theatre—was a tense experience for someone COVID-conscious. Aside from the Magic’s usual glance-‘n-wave vax check, the lobby of its Fort Mason building was crowded with SF teens attending prom in the ground-floor dining hall, all of them unmasked. Add to that the frustration of seeing an old white man in the front row of our audience who refused to mask up the entire show.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO