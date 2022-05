Editor’s note: This report was updated at midday Tuesday to include additional comment from the county treasurer and others. Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing said Tuesday that he will be meeting later in the day with school districts and other taxing entities in the county to begin sorting out how to reconcile decades of mistaken […] The post State audit finds millions in dollars of mistaken payments by Douglas County treasurer appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO