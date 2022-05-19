ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Grant funds nearly expended

By GORDON JACKSON gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com
 6 days ago

The Back to Business grant program is tapped out — at least for businesses in the city’s downtown district.

But there is still a limited amount of funding to help city businesses outside the downtown district.

The program, managed by the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority, issued more than $145,000 in grants to qualifying downtown businesses to help expand operations, retain employees and hire new workers. Some of the money was also designated to help businesses mitigate the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a result of those grants, an estimated $519,456 in total business investment came to downtown Brunswick, and an additional $30,000 went to help hire and retain employees,” said Dylan Lukitsch, manager of business development and economic strategy for the Brunswick DDA.

For every dollar awarded to the city and DDA, private businesses spent $5.43 to improve or expand their operations, said Mathew Hill, the DDA’s executive director.

Hill said there is still some grant money available for businesses located in the city but outside the downtown district.

The DDA has been accepting applications for the grants for businesses citywide, but the Brunswick Economic Development Authority decides which businesses to award grant money to that are located outside the downtown district.

Hill said there is still about $40,000 in grant money waiting for businesses outside the downtown district.

The money can be spent to expand operations, including production equipment, marketing or general commercial improvements.

“It was time consuming, but it was worth it. We’re happy with the outcome,” Hill said of the DDA’s role as a conduit for the applications.

WJCL

Long County Election Results: 2022 Primary

LONG COUNTY, Ga. — Above file video: Early voting breaks records in Georgia. Georgia's primary on May 24 will determine who goes on to campaign for the Peach State's elected offices in November's general election. Polls open Tuesday, May 24 at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Come...
LONG COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

A Savannah funeral director and embalmers journey

Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) — Some 12-year-old girls may dream of some day becoming a pop star, professional athlete, teacher or engineer.  Jennifer Torney, a licensed funeral director and embalmer at Baker McCullough Funeral Home and Cremation knew exactly what she wanted to someday become when she was 12 years old. “At the age of 12, I […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch County search for missing motorcyclist ends in tragedy

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and area law enforcement had been looking for a missing motorcyclist since Saturday night. Mark Lank, 53, of Statesboro, was last seen riding his burgundy Heritage, Harley Davidson motorcycle Saturday night, May 21, 2022, around 7 pm. The last reported sighting of Lank was when he became separated from a friend on another motorcycle he was riding with in Brooklet and had not been seen since.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

1 dead after fatal motorcycle crash in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH, Ga. (WTOC) - GSP is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Bulloch County. Officials say the victim lost control of his motorcycle and went into the woods Saturday night. The incident took place at Hwy 119 connector near old River Road. The coroner identified the victim as Mark Lank,...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

State baseball games in Statesboro postponed until Tuesday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The GHSA has postponed the Class 2A state baseball finals between Vidalia and Thomasville until Tuesday due to the high probability of thunderstorms. Vidalia and Thomasville will play Game 1 of their state championship series at J.I. Clements Stadium on Tuesday at 10 a.m., with Game 2 following 30 minutes after […]
STATESBORO, GA
Brunswick, GA
