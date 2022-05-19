Grant funds nearly expended

The Back to Business grant program is tapped out — at least for businesses in the city’s downtown district.

But there is still a limited amount of funding to help city businesses outside the downtown district.

The program, managed by the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority, issued more than $145,000 in grants to qualifying downtown businesses to help expand operations, retain employees and hire new workers. Some of the money was also designated to help businesses mitigate the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a result of those grants, an estimated $519,456 in total business investment came to downtown Brunswick, and an additional $30,000 went to help hire and retain employees,” said Dylan Lukitsch, manager of business development and economic strategy for the Brunswick DDA.

For every dollar awarded to the city and DDA, private businesses spent $5.43 to improve or expand their operations, said Mathew Hill, the DDA’s executive director.

Hill said there is still some grant money available for businesses located in the city but outside the downtown district.

The DDA has been accepting applications for the grants for businesses citywide, but the Brunswick Economic Development Authority decides which businesses to award grant money to that are located outside the downtown district.

Hill said there is still about $40,000 in grant money waiting for businesses outside the downtown district.

The money can be spent to expand operations, including production equipment, marketing or general commercial improvements.

“It was time consuming, but it was worth it. We’re happy with the outcome,” Hill said of the DDA’s role as a conduit for the applications.