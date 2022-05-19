Start Winning In Seconds

Golden State Warriors small forward Otto Porter (foot) has been ruled out for Game 4 on Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors upgraded Porter from doubtful to questionable on Monday, but they ultimately opted to play it safe. "We have to make the right decision here," head coach Steve Kerr said. "We just don't want to take a chance in terms of his future availability." Porter's absence frees up minutes for the likes of Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Nemanja Bjelica.
