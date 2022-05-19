Start Winning In Seconds

The Boston Celtics have ruled out point guard Marcus Smart (ankle) for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Miami Heat Monday. Smart suffered what appeared to be a devastating ankle injury in Game 3 of the Celtics' series against the Heat but was able to return to the court after a visit with the trainers. Unfortunately, he will now miss Game 4 of the series as he continues to recover from the injury. Hopefully he will be cleared to return in the near future.

