Start Winning In Seconds

NBA

 6 days ago

numberfire.com

Giants' Luis Gonzalez batting seventh on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Gonzalez will start in right field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Mets. Stuart Fairchild returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gonzalez for 6.6 FanDuel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Robert Williams (knee) available, for Celtics in Game 4 Monday night; Daniel Theis to bench

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Williams missed Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals due to left knee soreness. Despite entering Monday with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the court in Game 4. He'll also immediately start in this pivotal matchup, sending Daniel Theis back to a bench role.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Andrew Wiggins (ankle) available for Warriors in Sunday's Game 3

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Wiggins was listed questionable to play in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals due to left ankle soreness. Despite the ailment, he went through shootaround Sunday morning and has received full medical clearance to play.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Celtics' Marcus Smart (ankle) ruled out for Game 4 Monday

The Boston Celtics have ruled out point guard Marcus Smart (ankle) for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Miami Heat Monday. Smart suffered what appeared to be a devastating ankle injury in Game 3 of the Celtics' series against the Heat but was able to return to the court after a visit with the trainers. Unfortunately, he will now miss Game 4 of the series as he continues to recover from the injury. Hopefully he will be cleared to return in the near future.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Otto Porter (foot) ruled out Tuesday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors small forward Otto Porter (foot) has been ruled out for Game 4 on Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors upgraded Porter from doubtful to questionable on Monday, but they ultimately opted to play it safe. "We have to make the right decision here," head coach Steve Kerr said. "We just don't want to take a chance in terms of his future availability." Porter's absence frees up minutes for the likes of Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Nemanja Bjelica.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Cardinals place Yadier Molina on bereavement list

The St. Louis Cardinals placed catcher Yadier Molina on the bereavement list Monday. The Cardinals called up Ivan Herrera from Triple-A Memphis on Monday in a corresponding roster move. Herrera is expected to be the primary backup to Andrew Knizner while Molina is away from the club. Knizner is starting on Monday against right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Molina will also be ineligible for Tuesday's game against Toronto.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson batting fourth for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Pederson will start in left field on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Mets. Evan Longoria moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Pederson for 8.5 FanDuel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Mike Papierski catching for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants catcher Mike Papierski is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Papierski will catch for right-hander Logan Webb on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Mets. Joey Bart moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Papierski for 5.9...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Trent Grisham starting in centerfield Monday for Padres

The San Diego Padres will start Trent Grisham in centerfield for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Grisham will start in centerfield in the Padres' series opener against his former team. He'll bat eighth while Jose Azocar sits. Our models project Grisham for 8.3 fantasy points in this evening's contest....
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Harrison Bader batting ninth for Cardinals Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals will start Harrison Bader in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bader will bat ninth and play centerfield while Dylan Carlson sits. Bader has a $3,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 11.3 fantasy points against the Pirates.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Kyler Murray expected to be at Cardinals mandatory minicamp

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to attend mandatory minicamp, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Murray wasn't present on Monday for the start of the Cardinals' voluntary offseason workouts, but Kingsbury doesn't anticipate a holdout from his starting quarterback when players are required to attend in mid-June. Murray previously publicly stated his dissatisfaction with his current contract situation and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported this week that no progress has been made between the two sides. The Cardinals picked up Murray's fifth-year option in April, which keeps him under contract through the 2023 season.
GLENDALE, AZ
numberfire.com

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 5/24/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Dylan Moore in Mariners' Monday lineup

Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is starting Monday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Moore is getting the nod in right field, batting seventh in the order versus Athletics starter Zach Logue. Our models project Moore for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.0...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Mets' Travis Jankowski batting ninth on Sunday

New York Mets outfielder Travis Jankowski is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Jankowski will start in right field on Sunday and bat ninth versus left-hander Austin Gomber and the Rockies. Starling Marte moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Jankowski for 10.7 FanDuel points...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Steven Kwan sitting for Cleveland on Tuesday

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Kwan will move to the bench on Tuesday with Oscar Mercado starting in right field. Mercado will bat seventh versus left-hander Framber Valdez and Houston. numberFire's models project Mercado for 8.0 FanDuel...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Christopher Morel batting last for Cubs Monday

The Chicago Cubs will start Christopher Morel at shortstop for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Morel will bat ninth and play shortstop Monday while Andrelton Simmons catches a breather. Our models project Morel to score 10.1 fantasy points off of the Reds Monday. He has a $2,000 salary on...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Oscar Mercado batting seventh for Cleveland on Tuesday

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Mercado is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Mercado will start in right field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Framber Valdez and the Astros. Steven Kwan moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Mercado for 8.0 FanDuel points on...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Joe Dunand batting ninth for Miami on Tuesday

Miami Marlins infielder Joe Dunand is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Dunand will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Rays. Jazz Chisholm Jr. moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Dunand for 7.8 FanDuel...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Phillies' Johan Camargo batting eighth Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies listed Johan Camargo as their starting shortstop for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Camargo will take over at shortstop and bat eighth in Monday's game while Bryson Stott takes a seat. Our models project Camargo for 7.4 fantasy points in today's game. He has a $2,100...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Rangers' Andy Ibanez batting eighth on Tuesday

Texas Rangers infielder Andy Ibanez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Ibanez will start at third base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Angels. Eli White returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Ibanez for 7.0 FanDuel points...
ARLINGTON, TX

