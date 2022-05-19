ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

IPC approves density reduction

By GORDON JACKSON gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com
 6 days ago

A rezoning request to reduce the density for the planned King City subdivision has been approved by the Glynn County Islands Planning Commission.

The commission unanimously approved the request Tuesday that would allow fewer than 10 single-family homes to be built on lots at least 20,000 square feet in size on the six-acre tract. The lots will be required to be at least 60 feet wide.

During the public comment period, island resident Julian Smith spoke in opposition of the request. He suggested a better use for the land wound be a budget motel or a RV park.

Commission members discussed the ongoing zoning ordinance amendments and their role on a committee being created to edit the draft document, which is nearly 200 pages long.

The committee, made up of island and mainland planning commission members, two citizens and Glynn County Commissioner Walter Rafolski, will meet 4 p.m. May 23 to refine the procedure for how to conduct the meetings. Items for discussion include whether public comments should be taken at the beginning or end of each meeting, the meeting format and advance notice for topics for discussion at each meeting.

The meetings will be held every Monday through mid-summer.

The revision updates the county’s zoning ordinances for the first time in nearly 60 years.

In other business, a new sign was approved for the Pier Village Market. The applicant, Chris Morgan, told commission members he misread the county ordinance when he replaced the existing sign with a new one he built himself without seeking permission first.

The sign, which is in compliance with the village mixed use zoning ordinance, was unanimously approved by commissioners.

Another request for two new signs on a building on the 200 block of Mallery Street was deferred until the planning commission’s June meeting after the applicant failed to attend the meeting.

