Cousin of Raiders WR Davante Adams shot, killed in East Palo Alto

A gunfight in a park in Palo Alto, California, has left one man dead and three others injured. According to multiple reports, the man who was killed was Ralph Fields Jr., a cousin of Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

Adams himself was at that park just six weeks ago, donating playground equipment.

It was on that same playground at Jack Farrell Park that the shots broke out in what has been described as gang violence. Police say there were 33 shots fired as children ran in fear.

An ambulance was called, but Fields was pronounced dead before it had arrived at the hospital. He was 34 years old.