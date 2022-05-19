Plan your EDC 2022 experience with official set times, maps

You’re sauntering along The Linq Promenade, because, hey, it’s just one of the coolest spots on the Las Vegas Strip, a bustling row of shops, bars, concert venues and, especially, restaurants. So many, in fact, that it can be a bit difficult to decide where to eat! But for fans of barbecue, the choice is as easy as it gets. Virgil’s Real Barbecue, an outpost of the New York original, produces some of the most authentic barbecue you’re likely to find this side of Memphis. Or Kansas City. Or the Carolinas. Or Texas. And that’s because they do all those styles—and they do them well.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO