Las Vegas, NV

Plan your EDC 2022 experience with official set times, maps

By Kent Otto
electronic.vegas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe full schedule of artist set times has been released for Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas, happening this weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Find schedules for all stages and art...

electronic.vegas

electronic.vegas

Daily opening ceremonies return for EDC 2022

Festival-goers who arrive early to Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas will again be treated to special opening celebrations each day. While the festival officially starts at 7 p.m., the Cosmic Meadow stage and bleachers at the Speedway will open at 5 p.m. each day. The opening ceremony on Fri.,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Fast Casual

FAT Brands betting on Vegas — again

Los Angeles-based Fatburger, owned by FAT Brands Inc. has opened in the Excalibur Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, marking the third Las Vegas casino location for the brand, which also has locations inside Red Rock Casino and Santa Fe Station. It will open its fourth by summer's end in The Venetian Resort.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

Local company brightening up Las Vegas

Lighting in our valley is a serious business. From the lights outside on the strip, to the lights inside our resorts, no one does it better. In this week's Nevada Built, 13 Action News anchor Todd Quinones takes a look at a company brightening up our lives.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Experience the thrill of the grill at Virgil’s Real Barbecue in Las Vegas

You’re sauntering along The Linq Promenade, because, hey, it’s just one of the coolest spots on the Las Vegas Strip, a bustling row of shops, bars, concert venues and, especially, restaurants. So many, in fact, that it can be a bit difficult to decide where to eat! But for fans of barbecue, the choice is as easy as it gets. Virgil’s Real Barbecue, an outpost of the New York original, produces some of the most authentic barbecue you’re likely to find this side of Memphis. Or Kansas City. Or the Carolinas. Or Texas. And that’s because they do all those styles—and they do them well.
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Edc Las Vegas#Art#Electric Daisy Carnival#Edc Las Vegas 2022#Vip Edc Las Vegas
Fox5 KVVU

EDC campers roll into the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Electric Daisy Festival kicks off tomorrow evening, but some festival-goers are already in town, choosing to camp out all weekend. On Thursday night a constant flow of RV’s rolled into the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the three-day festival. Serenity Proffitt moved to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway winners announced

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Great Las Vegas Coffeeshop Giveaway wrapped up on Thursday, May 19. Winnie & Ethels Downtown Diner, and Dinette Luncheonette are the co-winners of the competition and will be awarded their own storefront in the historic Huntridge shopping center, and The Bend. The contest was hosted...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

ILLUMINARIUM LAS VEGAS TO LAUNCH NEW IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE, SPACE: A JOURNEY TO THE MOON AND BEYOND, MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

ILLUMINARIUM LAS VEGAS TO LAUNCH NEW IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE, SPACE: A JOURNEY TO THE MOON AND BEYOND, MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND. Tickets are now on sale for the magnificent journey at illuminarium.com/lasvegas/space. Today, the all-new immersive cinematic attraction, Illuminarium Las Vegas at AREA15 announces tickets on sale for their highly-anticipated experience SPACE:...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

New and reopening restaurants are ready to satisfy you in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is a city in the midst of reinvention and renewal, and that includes its restaurants. Several favorites are reopening, while new ones continue popping up all over. Lucky us!. The fabulous and familiar Palms resort and casino has reopened just west of the Strip on Flamingo Road, springing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

RPM Italian Opens in Las Vegas

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Entertainment businesswoman Giuliana Rancic and restaurateur husband Bill Rancic have brought a taste of Italy to Las Vegas. Jillian Lopez sat down with the couple to kick off the grand opening for RPM Italian at Forum Shops inside Caesars Palace.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Company opens shipping ‘mega center’ in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Global shipping and mailing company Pitney Bowes says it has opened a “mega center” in Las Vegas. According to the company, the “Presort Services Mega Center” is comprised of 175,000 square feet and will process Letters & Flats; Marketing Mail® Letters, Flats and Parcels; and Bound Printed Matter all in a single facility.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Oakland A’s down to two stadium sites in Las Vegas

Just like a horror movie villain that will not die, Las Vegas keeps popping back up. The Oakland A’s can claim that they are focused on staying in Oakland all they want, but actions speak louder than words. The fact that Las Vegas is still in the hunt as the A’s future home speaks volumes.
OAKLAND, CA

