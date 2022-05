Hospital systems in Florida are attempting to get creative to meet the increasingly difficult challenge of attracting and retaining a health care workforce. The Increasing Difficulty of Staffing Health Care Workers: Like many industries, health care has been facing increasing difficulty in attracting and retaining employees in the aftermath of the pandemic. The effort of working during a pandemic contributed to some health care workers leaving their jobs or deciding to retire. At the same time, an aging population in the United States requires more, not less, access to health care.

